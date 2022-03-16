AUS Ranked Top 100 DOTmed Company 2022-Top 100 Based on Member Reviews

DOTmed has included Advanced Ultrasound Systems in their 2022 Top 100 list of user-ranked vendors and suppliers in Healthcare Business News magazine. This comprehensive list is comprised of independent sales and service companies who were highest rated by DOTmed users based on responsiveness, integrity, and their commitment to quality service and exceptional products.

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, service, and training was named in DOTmed's 2022 Top 100 list. DOTmed annually publishes this list of top-ranked vendors and suppliers in the healthcare industry in their magazine, Healthcare Business News. This comprehensive list is comprised of independent sales and service companies who were "highest rated by DOTmed users in 2021 based on responsiveness, integrity and their commitment to quality service and exceptional products" according to their announcement in their March issue of Healthcare Business News.

"It's an honor to be recognized by DOTmed's users," said John Hryshchuk, AUS President and Founder. "A list like this is based on the opinions of the real experts, the customers. Those medical equipment professionals that purchase medical equipment, parts and probes —it's their opinion I care about the most. To be recognized as being responsive, and a provider of 5-Star service says a lot about the AUS team. I'm proud to be recognized for delivering VIP service to our DOTmed customers through everything we do."

AUS achieved DOTmed Certified status this year, assuring DOTmed customers of quality and dispute recourse.

DOTmed users who have purchased, inquired, or participated in transactions with these companies post their reviews on DOTmed which uses a 5-Star rating system to evaluate performance. DOTmed's rating system is highly transparent and reliable and is publicly available. DOTmed uses more than 10 satisfaction measures to rate these companies. As a world leading public trading platform for buying and selling medical equipment, parts and services, DOTmed welcomes more than 22,000 unique visitors every day and features more than 700,000 listings.

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

