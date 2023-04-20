For the second year in a row, Advanced Ultrasound Systems has been ranked in DOTmed's prestigious Top 100 due to its continual 5-star rating by members of the site who regularly rank vendors they purchase from.

TULSA, Okla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, service, and training was named "Top 100 DOTmed Company of 2023."

AUS Ranked Top 100 DOTMED Company 2023–Members Rate AUS with 5-Stars

This is the second year in a row DOTmed has included AUS as a top-ranked vendor in their magazine, Healthcare Business News. DOTmed's highest rated vendors and suppliers are included in this list based on their responsiveness, integrity, their commitment to quality service and exceptional products. Last year, AUS also achieved certified status with DOTmed, assuring their customers of product quality and providing a dispute recourse.

"It's an honor to again be recognized by DOTmed users as being a responsive, quality provider of ultrasound parts and probes. It's the opinions of the real experts that I care about—the customers, those medical equipment professionals that purchase medical equipment, parts and probes—which is what the DOTmed Top 100 list is based on," stated John Hryshchuk, AUS President and CEO. "Delivering VIP, 5-Star service to all our customers is the foundation of my philosophy and is why I started AUS."

Active DOTmed users post their reviews on DOTmed.com which uses a 5-Star rating system to evaluate performance. This highly transparent rating system is reliable and is available publicly, using more than 10 satisfaction measures to rate these companies. As a world leading public trading platform for buying and selling medical equipment, parts, and services, DOTmed welcomes more than 25,000 unique visitors every day and features more than 700,000 listings.

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

