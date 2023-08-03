AUS WELCOMES RHIANNON THURMOND -- Social Media Influencer and Texas Field Service Engineer

News provided by

Advanced Ultrasound Systems

03 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Rhiannon Thurmond joins AUS to service the Texas region. With over 16 years multi-vendor, multi-modality experience in the medical industry, she has a solid biomedical and field service engineering foundation. Now with 7,500+ followers, she is an influencer with an active social media presence sparking thoughtful conversations with her biomed and clinical engineering audience.

TUSLA, Okla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, probes, service, and training announces the appointment of Rhiannon Thurmond as the company's newest Field Service Engineer.  In this role, she will be responsible for developing and managing service relationships with clinics and hospitals in the Texas region.

Thurmond's appointment reflects AUS's commitment to increase their footprint, providing complete care and serving the needs of clinics and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Continue Reading
AUS WELCOMES RHIANNON THURMOND — Social Media Influencer and Texas Field Service Engineer
AUS WELCOMES RHIANNON THURMOND — Social Media Influencer and Texas Field Service Engineer

With over 16 years of multi-vendor, multi-modality experience servicing medical devices and equipment, Thurmond has built a solid biomedical and field service engineering foundation.  Throughout the last several years, Thurmond has increased her ultrasound skills across multiple makes and models and has remained an active community member on social media.  Now with a following of 7,500+ followers, she is an influencer with an active presence sparking thoughtful conversations with her biomed and clinical engineering audience.
Prior to joining AUS, Thurmond cultivated her leadership skills and managed the biomed team as the Biomedical Operation Manager at Ultimate Biomedical Solutions (UBS). Covering the Greater Houston region, her team serviced multi-vendor biomed and imaging medical devices. Thurmond then served as Field Service Engineer for Associated Imaging Services (AIS) where she developed her ultrasound knowledge and experience servicing healthcare systems and facilities across the state of Texas.

"Our customers regularly rate our customer service and support 5 out of 5 stars.  We realize it is our reputation that separates us from everyone else," says John Hryshchuk, President and CEO.  "With the addition of Rhiannon, we continue to cultivate that reputation with new and existing customers in the Texas area.  With her energy, passion for people, and excellence in service, I am thrilled she will be joining the AUS family."

"With the ever-changing landscape, customers are hard-pressed to find a company like AUS who focuses only on ultrasound to provide the customer with everything they need when they need it," stated Thurmond.  "I'm excited to be a part of a company that is known for their excellence in customer service and support. I feel very fortunate to have found a team that values their employees as much as their clients, and to have the opportunity to work alongside so many brilliant minds. I was told once you must surround yourself with the best to become the best!"

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

Press Contact:

Jacqueline Guerra
[email protected].com

SOURCE Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Also from this source

AUS Ranked Top 100 DOTMED Company 2023-Members Rate AUS with 5-Stars

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.