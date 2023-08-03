Rhiannon Thurmond joins AUS to service the Texas region. With over 16 years multi-vendor, multi-modality experience in the medical industry, she has a solid biomedical and field service engineering foundation. Now with 7,500+ followers, she is an influencer with an active social media presence sparking thoughtful conversations with her biomed and clinical engineering audience.

TUSLA, Okla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, probes, service, and training announces the appointment of Rhiannon Thurmond as the company's newest Field Service Engineer. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and managing service relationships with clinics and hospitals in the Texas region.

Thurmond's appointment reflects AUS's commitment to increase their footprint, providing complete care and serving the needs of clinics and healthcare facilities nationwide.

AUS WELCOMES RHIANNON THURMOND — Social Media Influencer and Texas Field Service Engineer

With over 16 years of multi-vendor, multi-modality experience servicing medical devices and equipment, Thurmond has built a solid biomedical and field service engineering foundation. Throughout the last several years, Thurmond has increased her ultrasound skills across multiple makes and models and has remained an active community member on social media. Now with a following of 7,500+ followers, she is an influencer with an active presence sparking thoughtful conversations with her biomed and clinical engineering audience.

Prior to joining AUS, Thurmond cultivated her leadership skills and managed the biomed team as the Biomedical Operation Manager at Ultimate Biomedical Solutions (UBS). Covering the Greater Houston region, her team serviced multi-vendor biomed and imaging medical devices. Thurmond then served as Field Service Engineer for Associated Imaging Services (AIS) where she developed her ultrasound knowledge and experience servicing healthcare systems and facilities across the state of Texas.

"Our customers regularly rate our customer service and support 5 out of 5 stars. We realize it is our reputation that separates us from everyone else," says John Hryshchuk, President and CEO. "With the addition of Rhiannon, we continue to cultivate that reputation with new and existing customers in the Texas area. With her energy, passion for people, and excellence in service, I am thrilled she will be joining the AUS family."

"With the ever-changing landscape, customers are hard-pressed to find a company like AUS who focuses only on ultrasound to provide the customer with everything they need when they need it," stated Thurmond. "I'm excited to be a part of a company that is known for their excellence in customer service and support. I feel very fortunate to have found a team that values their employees as much as their clients, and to have the opportunity to work alongside so many brilliant minds. I was told once you must surround yourself with the best to become the best!"

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

Press Contact:

Jacqueline Guerra

[email protected].com

SOURCE Advanced Ultrasound Systems