Ausdal Financial Partners Welcomes Dan Hetzel as New General Counsel

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausdal Financial Partners (AFP), a leading independent securities broker-dealer, is delighted to announce Dan Hetzel as its new General Counsel. Hetzel, a seasoned veteran in financial services litigation and regulatory compliance, joins AFP to enhance the firm's legal framework and support its strategic growth initiatives.

Boasting over twenty years of experience, Hetzel has distinguished himself as a dedicated advocate for broker-dealers and registered investment advisers, managing a broad spectrum of financial services litigation. His expertise covers defending managed accounts, private placements, REITs, variable annuities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, life insurance trusts, deferred compensation plans, and welfare benefit plans. He has also represented clients in regulatory and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and state securities commissioners.

Hetzel's academic background is notable, with a Summa Cum Laude degree from Northwestern University, a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, and an MBA with a finance concentration from DePaul University's Kellstadt School of Business. This combination of education and experience uniquely qualifies him to lead AFP's legal department.

In his role as General Counsel, Hetzel will lead corporate legal initiatives, manage ongoing legal matters, and support AFP's advisors through consultations and education. His appointment is a testament to AFP's commitment to maintaining a culture of independence, fostering strong relationships, and pursuing strategic growth.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to AFP. His comprehensive legal expertise and shared values align perfectly with our mission," said an AFP spokesperson. "We are confident that Dan's leadership will guide AFP towards a successful future marked by integrity and innovation."

Hetzel expressed his enthusiasm about joining AFP, emphasizing his admiration for the firm's independent model and culture. He looks forward to contributing to AFP's success and ensuring the firm's compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

Dan Hetzel resides in Evanston, Illinois, with his family. For more information about Ausdal Financial Partners and this appointment, please visit www.ausdal.com.

About Ausdal Financial Partners

Ausdal Financial Partners is an independent securities broker-dealer and registered investment advisor headquartered in Davenport, Iowa. Currently over 90% owned by advisors and employees, AFP advisors enjoy the firm's relationship driven, advisor centric approach and enthusiasm for creating innovative solutions.

