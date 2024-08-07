Ausdal Financial Partners Welcomes William LaPiana as Newest Certified Exit Planner (CEPA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausdal Financial Partners (AFP) is proud to announce the addition of William LaPiana, Certified Exit Planner (CEPA) and President of Paxton Financial Services, to their team. Bill brings with him over 22 years of experience in the financial industry and a proven track record of managing over $100 million in client assets.

Bill began his career at Ladenburg Thalmann in 2002 and has been with Newbridge Securities since 2009. His extensive experience includes a specialized focus on alternative investments, including tax deferral strategies such as 1031 exchanges, while also managing traditional holdings. Bill's holistic planning approach ensures that each client receives a comprehensive portfolio tailored to their individual needs, risk tolerance, and goals.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill to our firm," said Jeff Simpson, CEO of Ausdal Financial Partners. "It's great to know that AFP continues to attract top-tier advisors and deliver on our promise. I think Bill instantly recognized the caliber of the AFP team and appreciated our close-knit, advisor-centric culture and our focus on innovative solutions to help top-level advisors thrive."

Bill's leadership and insights will further elevate Ausdal's commitment to delivering exceptional financial guidance and strategies. His joining Ausdal Financial Partners reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to providing innovative and tailored financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of their valued clientele.

The firm warmly welcomes Mr. LaPiana to their team and look forward to the positive impact he will bring.

For more information about Ausdal Financial Partners and their services, please visit www.paxtonfs.com.

About Ausdal Financial Partners:

Ausdal Financial Partners is dedicated to providing innovative and personalized financial solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. With a focus on holistic planning and a team of experienced advisors, Ausdal Financial Partners is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

