Ausecure Welcomes Former Hunt Brothers Broker and Precious Metals Authority Peter Thomas as New Chairman of Offshore Development

AUSECURE

24 Jan, 2024, 11:26 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ausecure, a prominent leader in the precious metals industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Thomas as the new Chairman of Offshore Development, effective January 1st, 2024. This strategic move underscores Ausecure's dedication to expanding its global and domestic presence in the precious metals market.

Partnership Highlights:
- Mr. Thomas brings extensive experience in the precious metals market to support Ausecure's strategic expansion globally.
- This collaboration aligns with Ausecure's mission to offer innovative services for buying and selling physical precious metals.
- Mr. Thomas will focus on advancing Ausecure's technological frontiers, particularly in API technology integrations, enhancing the company's service offerings.

Hadi Saeid, Ausecure's founder, expressed gratitude, stating, "We eagerly welcome Mr. Peter Thomas to the Ausecure team. His wealth of experience and deep industry insights are invaluable assets as we continue to innovate and expand. With Mr. Thomas's guidance, we anticipate a new era of growth and success at Ausecure."

Mr. Peter Thomas commented, "Assuming the role of Chairman of Offshore Development at Ausecure is an honor of great magnitude. The precious metals market is ever-evolving, presenting exciting challenges and opportunities. I am eager to channel my extensive experience into furthering Ausecure's mission, contributing to its growth and success in this dynamic industry."

About Mr. Peter Thomas:
Mr. Peter Thomas, now appointed Chairman of Offshore Development at Ausecure, boasts an impressive 50-year tenure in the precious metals industry. His notable experience includes serving as a filling broker for the Hunt Brothers during the Silver Thursday event in 1980, a pivotal moment in the market. Highly regarded for his deep insights into the metals market, Mr. Thomas's perspectives are frequently featured in major publications such as Bloomberg News, MarketWatch, and The WSJ. His career also spans the arts, in productions like The Untouchables. Mr. Thomas's diverse background, which merges financial expertise with creative endeavors, exemplifies his multifaceted professional excellence. This expertise is now channeled into Ausecure, particularly through Pete's Picks, a dedicated resource for Ausecure.com customers where Mr. Thomas shares his curated selections and insights in the world of precious metals.

About Ausecure:
Founded in 2009 at the CME Group, Ausecure is a buyer and seller of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and more. The company focuses on providing competent 2-way markets in metals, characterized by its commitment to discretion, precision, and efficient execution.

For More Information:
For further details about Ausecure and the role of its new Chairman of Offshore Development, Mr. Peter Thomas, please visit [Ausecure.com/press] or contact Ausecure directly at 312-253-7494 or [[email protected]].

Contact Information:
Ausecure at 312-253-7494 [[email protected]][Ausecure.com]

SOURCE AUSECURE

