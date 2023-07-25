Ausom Unveils Leopard, a High-End Off-Road Electric Scooter

News provided by

Ausom Electric Scooter

25 Jul, 2023, 03:19 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausom, an emerging manufacturer and innovator of high-end off-road electric scooters, has just made its debut in the US market with its flagship product, the Leopard.

"At Ausom, our mission is to empower adventurers with high-performance, eco-friendly mobility. With this mission in mind, we have created the Leopard to redefine your perception of adventure," said the founder of Ausom.

Continue Reading
ausom_leopard_electric_scooter_new_release_banner
ausom_leopard_electric_scooter_new_release_banner

The Ausom Leopard roars with a mighty 1000W motor that propels you to a top speed of 34mph and a 25% climb angle. With a 20.8Ah battery capacity, it effortlessly powers a 52-mile journey on a single charge. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping riding experience that is both thrilling and enduring.

The Leopard's tough swingarms deliver outstanding shock absorption, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride even when traversing challenging and uneven terrain.

To conquer the untamed wilderness with ease, it features an SUV-like design, enhanced by two robust off-road tires measuring 10 inches in diameter and 3.15 inches in width. These ruggedly engineered tires are hard-wearing and shock-resistant, which survive a variety of terrain.

For safer riding, it is built with advanced braking and lighting systems. The braking system comprises an e-brake and dual disc brakes, featuring greater precision, improved endurance, and enhanced safety. It has 6 bright lights to illuminate your path and let you explore at night with ease.

Furthermore, it boasts a height-adjustable bar to fit riders of different heights and a cozy removable seat to make long rides more enjoyable.

Ausom is excited to offer adventurers a special offer for the new launch. Get the Leopard for $899.99 only ($50 off the regular retail price) on Geekbuying, an e-commerce platform partnered with Ausom, from July 25th to August 8th. Another formidable model, the Gallop, is upcoming and going to blow you away with its high performance, so stay tuned.

About Ausom

The name "Ausom" is derived from the word "Awesome", embodying the essence of creating nothing ordinary but awesome. Ausom was created by a group of adventurers and experts, and driven by their passion for exploration, igniting the spirit of adventure in everyone who experiences its off-road electric scooters. Anchored by three fundamental principles – product quality, eco-friendliness, and higher performance – Ausom forges ahead, proudly bringing a new wave of adventure to the middle high-end off-road electric scooter market in the US.

For more information, visit ausomstore.com

SOURCE Ausom Electric Scooter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.