Ausounds Announces Retail Partnership With Best Buy

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausounds, a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturer, today announces its new retail partnership with Best Buy. The retail partnership comes just one year after the brand's market introduction in August 2019.

Ausounds now offers a wide range of premium earbuds on the retailer's online shop, including the AU-Stream, AU-Stream ANC, and AU-Stream Hybrid earbuds.

"Partnering with one of the country's leading retail stores just one year after launching is a monumental step for our brand," explained Marcus Sanchez, CMO of Ausounds. "We feel this speaks volumes to the quality products that Ausounds is bringing to the market for consumers to enjoy."

As part of its brand launch with Best Buy, Ausounds will feature exciting activations for shoppers to take advantage of including a variety of appealing sales and offers, such as holiday and new year discounts, and future musician and ambassador initiatives that shoppers will want to keep an eye out for.

New Products Launching Online

The all-new AU-Frequency noise cancelling earbuds and AU-XT over ear headphones will also be available on Bestbuy.com upon the products' launch in Q4. Both products come equipped with Ausounds' signature Soundproof Noise-Cancellation and have a unique audio signature for music enthusiasts and creators who appreciate clarity.

Versatility prevails in AU line, as low-end drivers and noise cancellation make these products for general use on the train, in the city, or on work calls, while they are also tuned with the premium audio quality needed to create music.

AU-Frequency will be priced at $129.95.

AU-XT will be priced at $199.95.

To learn more about Ausounds' products, please visit https://ausounds.com/.

About Ausounds

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds' products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more about Ausounds, visit www.ausounds.com.

