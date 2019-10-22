Ausounds Expands AU Collection with Launch of AU-Stream Earphones

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausounds, the creator of accessible premium audio solutions designed for music creators, today announced the latest edition to its AU Collection – the AU-Stream earphones.

The AU Collection is designed for music creators to use in their everyday lives, with product features including premium audio, accessibility, durability, and comfort. The AU-Stream earphones are the light version of the brand's renowned AU-Stream ANC earphones, and like its predecessor, they feature a 13MM Titanium driver and a frequency range of 20Hz - 20KHz, providing the ultimate sound in a mobile lightweight housing.

"We designed the AU-Stream earphones for music creators and enthusiasts that are seeking high-quality audio solutions with true wireless technology at an unbelievable price point," said Marcus Sanchez, Chief Marketing Officer, Ausounds. "In developing the AU-Stream earphones, we are able to provide just that – a true wireless earphone with a 13MM titanium driver and advanced features like rapid wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IPX5 rating, all for under $100. There is nothing else on the market like this."

Supporting a mobile lifestyle, the AU-Stream includes Bluetooth 5.0 and smart pairing, dual microphones for crystal clear calls, and a total battery life of 17.5 hours. The earphones can be easily charged through a rapid wireless charging case and offer AI voice assistant technology for advanced convenience.

The AU-Stream has an IPX5 rating, making them ideal for any activity, from working out to commuting. With a master dual switch, the AU-Stream automatically switches to and prioritizes the active earbud, helping save battery power in the dormant unit.

The AU-Stream earphones are available for $99.95, with various colors to be announced for the upcoming holiday season. Like all of Ausounds' audio solutions, $1 from the sale of every AU-Stream earphone will be donated to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' charity, MusiCares.

For more information about the AU-Stream earphones, please click here.

About Ausounds

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds' products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more about Ausounds, visit www.ausounds.com.

