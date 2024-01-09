Ausounds Returns to CES, Debuting Cutting-Edge Audio Innovations

Ausounds set to showcase six new audio devices geared towards music creators at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausounds, a leading premium audio manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its return and participation in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held from January 9th to January 12th in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Ausounds at booth #75205 in the Venetian Expo to witness the unveiling of their latest audio innovations that promise to redefine the way we experience music.

Renowned for pushing the boundaries of audio excellence, Ausounds continues its mission to revolutionize the industry through cutting-edge technology. By prioritizing the needs of both music creators and enthusiasts, Ausounds has established itself as a trailblazer, creating products that deliver an unparalleled audio experience.

At CES, Ausounds will be showcasing six new products from its AU collection:

  • AU Steam ANC+: Cutting-edge active noise-canceling technology for immersive sound.
  • AU Openfit: Innovative open-ear design for a unique audio experience.
  • AU Flat Pro: Precision-engineered headphones for audiophiles seeking studio-quality sound.
  • AU Spyder: Next-gen in-ear monitors designed for the discerning listener.
  • AU X: Unveiling a revolutionary audio product designed to elevate the music creation process.
  • AU GX Pro: A transformative wire-free audio experience for every gaming adventure.

"Ausounds is committed to redefining audio and setting new standards through innovative technology," said Eric Chen, CEO and Founder of Ausounds. "CES 2024 provides an excellent platform for us to share our dedication to craftsmanship and innovation with both audiophiles and music creators alike."

Ausounds welcomes CES 2024 attendees to explore their latest audio innovations, showcasing their leadership in redefining audio, setting new standards, and shaping the future of music enjoyment.

For media appointments at the show, please contact Cassie Bouvier at [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.ausounds.com.

About Ausounds:

Founded in 2018 and R&D research and production headquartered in Shenzhen China, Ausounds has established itself as a global player in the audio industry. Its marketing and sales branches are located in Los Angeles, Denmark, Japan, and Hong Kong, Ausounds focuses on technology innovation and the transformation of high-end audio products. The company's vision is to become the music creator's sound tool, striving to be the musicians' choice by delivering innovative and high-quality audio solutions. Visit www.ausounds.com for more information.

Ausounds 

CONTACT
Cassie Bouvier
Cassieb@lotus823.com

SOURCE Ausounds

