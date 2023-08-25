AusperBio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application of AHB-137 in Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment

News provided by

AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.

25 Aug, 2023, 05:44 ET

  • AHB-137 is cleared for initiation of a clinical trial in CHB patients in the US
  • AHB-137 is an unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) aimed for functional cure of CHB

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (Together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotech company committed to advancing antiviral therapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a clinical trial on AHB-137. The clinical trial in the US is part of a multiregional, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, intended to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and initial efficacy of AHB-137 in CHB patients (clinicaltrials.gov # NCT05717686).

Continue Reading

"The FDA's clearance of our IND application to initiate clinical evaluation of AHB-137 in CHB patients in the United States brings us one step closer to introducing a potential functional cure for people living with HBV." said AusperBio CEO and Co-founder Dr. Guofeng Cheng, "This milestone is a pivotal juncture for AusperBio, underscoring our consistent and outstanding execution in driving innovative therapies towards a functional cure for CHB."

"We are committed to expediting patient access to innovative treatments." Dr. Cheng Yong Yang, CSO and Co-founder of AusperBio highlighted. "Our focus now is on working closely with key opinion leaders to initiate the CHB patient study in the US."

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) infection is a liver disease estimated to affect nearly 290 million people worldwide and can cause other chronic complications such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Although current treatment options can suppress HBV replication, achieving a cure is rare. Therefore, the discovery of a cure for CHB remains an urgent need.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for curing chronic hepatitis B. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, substantially enhancing the potency of targeted therapies, not only for liver diseases, but also with the potential for expansion beyond the liver. AusperBio's strategy is to combine its leading oligonucleotide therapies with other medications including therapeutic antibodies and mRNA vaccines to address a broad range of unmet medical needs.

Media Contact
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact
Tel: 650-888-1756 (US)
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

AusperBio Announces IND Approval from China CDE for HBV ASO AHB-137

AusperBio to Present Two Posters on AHB-137, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide for Hepatitis B at EASL™ Congress 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.