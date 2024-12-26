AusperBio Secures $73 Million in Series B Financing to Advance Functional Cure for Chronic Hepatitis B

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (collectively AusperBio), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing targeted oligonucleotide therapies to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), today announced the successful completion of a USD 73 million Series B financing.

The round was led by HanKang Capital, with participation from Sherpa Capital, CDH Investments, and a strategic investor, as well as continued participation from existing investors Qiming Venture Partners, InnoPinnacle Fund, and YuanBio Venture Capital. This financing followed the company's Series A round completed in July this year, demonstrating continued investor confidence in its proprietary platform and strategic direction.

The proceeds will fund the continued Phase 2 development of AHB-137, AusperBio's lead investigational therapy, supporting both clinical studies in China and global trials, as well as the development of commercial-scale manufacturing processes. The funding will also facilitate the expansion of the company's therapeutic pipeline and operational capabilities to drive sustained growth.

Dr. Guofeng Cheng, co-founder and CEO of AusperBio, stated, " We are honored by our investors' confidence and support. This milestone financing recognizes our scientific and clinical accomplishments to date and enables us to accelerate our clinical programs and move closer to delivering a functional cure for CHB patients in need."

Dr. Chris Yang, co-founder and CSO, added, "AHB-137 continues to attract attention from the scientific and clinical communities, particularly after the late-breaking oral presentation at the recent AASLD conference. The promising clinical data further validates our Med-Oligo™ platform, strengthening our development of groundbreaking targeted oligonucleotide therapies for CHB and other serious chronic diseases."

AusperBio is committed to delivering patient-centered innovations, aiming to alleviate the global health burden of CHB and transform treatment paradigms for this serious chronic disease.

About AHB-137

AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) developed within AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, was designed to treat chronic hepatitis B for a functional cure. Its compelling preclinical and Phase 1 clinical data were highlighted at the 2023 EASL conference and the 2024 EASL conference, respectively. Interim Phase 2a data was presented in a late-breaking oral session at the 2024 AASLD. This novel dual-mechanism ASO has completed its global Phase 1b trial and is now undergoing multiple Phase 2 trials in China. With its global development strategy, AHB-137 is advancing rapidly toward the goal of an HBV cure.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on curing chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining with efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-Oligo™ Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases.

