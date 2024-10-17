AusperBio to Present Ongoing AHB-137 Clinical Data in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at AASLD 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutic, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that new clinical data from its lead candidate AHB-137, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic, will be featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 Liver Meeting®, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The conference will take place from November 15-19, 2024, in San Diego, California.

AHB-137 is being developed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. This presentation will showcase key findings from the ongoing clinical trials, highlighting its potential to impact patient outcomes.

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: HBsAg loss and seroconversion in HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B subjects on NA therapy after AHB-137 treatment: preliminary data from an ongoing multicenter, randomized, open-label phase IIa study

Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session 2

Session Time: November 18, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:30pm PDT

Presentation Time: November 18, 2024, 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm PDT

Authors: Yanhua Ding, Xian Yu, Xieer Liang, Hong Ren, Chongyuan Xu, Wen Wang,

Zhihong Liu, Yi Yang, Hong Zhang, Jinlin Hou, Shan Zhong, Hong Chen,

Yilei Wen, Tingting Lu, Xiao Qiu, Lidan Wang, Di Zhao, Chen Yang, Miao

Wang, Chris Yang, Guofeng Cheng, Junqi Niu

About AHB-137

AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) developed within AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, was designed to treat chronic hepatitis B for a functional cure. Its compelling preclinical and Phase 1 clinical data was highlighted at the 2023 EASL™ conference and the 2024 EASL™ conference, respectively. This novel dual-mechanism ASO is presently undergoing a Phase 1b trial across multiple international study sites and a concurrent Phase 2 trial in China. Through a global development strategy, AHB-137 is advancing rapidly towards the goal of HBV cure.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on curing chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining with efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-Oligo™ Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases. For more information, visit www.ausperbio.com

