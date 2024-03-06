Aussie Bubs Introduces Bubs Essential Infant Formula, A Clean Choice for Families Seeking Accessible Whole Nutrition

The Australian Formula Brand Unveils Latest Offerings and Redesigned Packaging at Natural Expo West 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aussie Bubs , the Australian-made infant and toddler nutrition company dedicated to providing a clean and reliable option for American families, proudly unveils Bubs Essential Infant Formula for infants 0-12 months. Formulated with the same Clean Label Project certified ingredients, Bubs Essential offers wholesome nutrition at a more accessible price point.

"Every family deserves access to clean, high-quality formula," said Chris Lotsaris, General Manager of Bubs U.S. "Bubs Essential is the most accessible infant formula on the market to hold both a Clean Label Project Purity Award – meaning it's been tested for over 400 contaminants, heavy metals and more – and meet the First 1,000 Days Promise standards, which adopts elements of European food regulations to recognize brands that surpass containment standards."

Bubs Essential Infant Formula comes in a 20 ounce (567 gram) can at an MSRP of $26.99 and will first be available for purchase in Walmart and on Walmart.com this May. Bubs Essential is made from a whole milk base, with a 100% lactose carbohydrate source. It also contains pre and probiotics for digestive and immune support.

In addition to introducing Bubs Essential, the brand is also rolling out redesigned packaging for their existing formula lineup. While all recipes remain the same, beginning in May customers will see a new look for Bubs 365-Day Grass Fed Infant Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula, Bubs 365-Day Toddler Nutritional Drink and Bubs Goat Milk Toddler Nutritional Drink. Based on direct feedback from American caregivers, changes include:

Transitioning from a 28 oz can to a 20 oz can, the standard size found on retail shelves in the U.S.

Transitioning from Stage 1 and Stage 2 infant formulas, the requirement in Australia , to a single formula for babies 0-12 months.

, to a single formula for babies 0-12 months. A new color pallet and illustrations based on feedback from U.S. focus groups and quantitative research.

Launched in the U.S. in 2022 in direct response to the national formula crisis, Bubs worked closely with the White House to quickly import over one million cans of infant formula during Operation Fly Formula. Since then, Bubs remains committed to providing American families with a new choice for clean label infant nutrition. For more information, please visit AussieBubs.com .

About Bubs

Founded in 2005 by an Australian mom, Bubs is on a mission to nourish with integrity and foster healthy growth using the finest quality ingredients. Long trusted by families throughout APAC, Bubs entered the U.S. market first with its toddler formulas in 2021 and then with its infant formulas in 2022 at the height of the U.S. Formula Crisis. Today, Bubs is a leading goat milk infant and toddler formula. Other products include the newly introduced Bubs Essential Infant Formula and 365 Day Grass Fed Infant and Toddler Formulas. Bubs can be purchased at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart and Kroger. Visit aussiebubs.com for more information.

