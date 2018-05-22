Aussie Businesses Learn Strategies on How to Build and Scale Their Remote Teams to the Next Level in Bali
Join leaders such as Buffer's CEO on beautiful Bali for hard-hitting tips on the future of work
BALI, Indonesia, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Remote 2018 is the world's biggest remote work conference. It is organized by one of Forbes' top 10 co-working spaces on earth and some of their speakers include Buffer CEO Joel Gascoigne, Doist CEO Amir Salihefendi and Atlassian's Director of R&D Dominic Price.
For the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, international experts will host a series of discussions about building, running and scaling remote teams.
A number of Australian companies are attending the conference. The event is sponsored by a group of companies whose workforce entirely or substantially consists of remote employees: TransferWise, Transformify, Time Doctor, Empire Flippers, Visuer Interactive, Remote Work Hub, Newswire, WebinarNinja, Intellyo, Kinetic Business Solutions, Balsamiq, Slido, Estonia e-Residency, Crunchbase, Coworkation.
"This is the event we've been looking for, but it didn't exist until now. If you are serious about building and scaling your remote team, then join us in Bali," said Liam Martin, Time Doctor co-founder.
The two-day conference on June 23 and 24, 2018, will be held at the luxury spa resort Fivelements Bali, Ubud, in Indonesia.
Topics covered will include:
- Management styles, collaboration tools and processes for remote teams
- Promoting teamwork and hiring the right people who can perform well in a remote setting
- Staying productive, overcoming distractions and maintaining a work-life balance
The speakers for Running Remote are:
- Joel Gascoigne: Co-founder & CEO, Buffer
- Sara Sutton Fell: Founder, Flexjobs
- Amir Salihefendic: Founder, Doist
- Dominic Price: Head Of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian
- Lara K Owen: Director, Global Workplace Operations, Github
- Liam Martin: Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com
- Indrek Pällo: Chief Representative, Enterprise Estonia Singapore, E-Residency
- Dmitriy Zaporozhets: Co-founder, Gitlab
- Justin Cooke: CMO, Empire Flippers
- Sarah Kuehnle: Head Of Product, Dribbble.com
- Andrea Loubier: CEO, Mailbird
- Stuart Jones: Founder, Coworkation
- Eiji Han Shimizu: Mindfulness Coach
- Steve Munroe: CEO, Hubud
- Omar Zenhom: CEO, WebinarNinja
- Trimikha Valentius: Lead Developer, Ogilvy Australia
About HUBUD
Hubud is a co-working space in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. It is a collection of members that are freelancers, tech teams, creatives and everything in between.
