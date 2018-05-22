Aussie Businesses Learn Strategies on How to Build and Scale Their Remote Teams to the Next Level in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Remote 2018 is the world's biggest remote work conference. It is organized by one of Forbes' top 10 co-working spaces on earth and some of their speakers include Buffer CEO Joel Gascoigne, Doist CEO Amir Salihefendi and Atlassian's Director of R&D Dominic Price.

For the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, international experts will host a series of discussions about building, running and scaling remote teams.

Running Remote Conference 2018: Build and Scale Your Remote Team to the Next Level

A number of Australian companies are attending the conference. The event is sponsored by a group of companies whose workforce entirely or substantially consists of remote employees: TransferWise, Transformify, Time Doctor, Empire Flippers, Visuer Interactive, Remote Work Hub, Newswire, WebinarNinja, Intellyo, Kinetic Business Solutions, Balsamiq, Slido, Estonia e-Residency, Crunchbase, Coworkation.

"This is the event we've been looking for, but it didn't exist until now. If you are serious about building and scaling your remote team, then join us in Bali," said Liam Martin, Time Doctor co-founder.

The two-day conference on June 23 and 24, 2018, will be held at the luxury spa resort Fivelements Bali, Ubud, in Indonesia.

Topics covered will include:

Management styles, collaboration tools and processes for remote teams

Promoting teamwork and hiring the right people who can perform well in a remote setting

Staying productive, overcoming distractions and maintaining a work-life balance

The speakers for Running Remote are:

Joel Gascoigne: Co-founder & CEO, Buffer

Sara Sutton Fell : Founder, Flexjobs

: Founder, Flexjobs Amir Salihefendic: Founder, Doist

Dominic Price : Head Of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian

: Head Of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian Lara K Owen: Director, Global Workplace Operations, Github

Liam Martin : Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com

: Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com Indrek Pällo: Chief Representative, Enterprise Estonia Singapore, E-Residency

Dmitriy Zaporozhets: Co-founder, Gitlab

Justin Cooke : CMO, Empire Flippers

: CMO, Empire Flippers Sarah Kuehnle: Head Of Product, Dribbble.com

Andrea Loubier: CEO, Mailbird

Stuart Jones : Founder, Coworkation

: Founder, Coworkation Eiji Han Shimizu: Mindfulness Coach

Steve Munroe: CEO, Hubud

Omar Zenhom: CEO, WebinarNinja

Trimikha Valentius: Lead Developer, Ogilvy Australia

About HUBUD

Hubud is a co-working space in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. It is a collection of members that are freelancers, tech teams, creatives and everything in between.

Contact

For media and other inquiries, please contact info@runningremote.com.

Related Links

Speakers

Schedule

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3Fsy_cvSDo

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aussie-businesses-learn-strategies-on-how-to-build-and-scale-their-remote-teams-to-the-next-level-in-bali-300652443.html

SOURCE Running Remote Conference 2018