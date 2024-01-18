Aussie Grill Opening New Restaurant in Canton, Michigan

New location's debut will include "A Taste of Aussie Grill for a Year" giveaway

CANTON, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aussie Grill®, a Tampa-based, fast-casual restaurant concept in the Bloomin' Brands Inc. portfolio, is growing its presence in the area, opening a new free-standing location with drive-thru service on Friday, Jan. 19, in Canton in Michigan. As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 50 guests at Aussie Grill Canton on Jan. 19 will receive "A Taste of Aussie Grill for a Year," a certificate book containing coupons for $10 a week for 52 consecutive weeks.

"We're excited to introduce Aussie Grill's adventurous and award-winning tastes to the Canton community," said Pat Hafner, President of Aussie Grill. "To mark the occasion, our special welcome gift will give our first 50 guests an easy way to enjoy Aussie Grill all year long."

Aussie Grill offers a chef-driven menu that is both memorable and crave-worthy, with approachable, yet bright and bold flavors that make taste buds come alive. Guest favorites include the Center-Cut Sirloin; hand-breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders; the Aussie Burger; and two award-winning handhelds – the Bacon Bomb Burger and the Crispy Sriracha Chicken Sandwich.

The new restaurant will bring many jobs and career opportunities to the area. Candidates ages 16 and up interested in a fun work environment, competitive pay, and advancement opportunities for a career in the restaurant industry should visit AussieGrill.com/get-a-job for more information.

Located at 39707 Ford Rd, east of the I-275 highway, the new Canton Aussie Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering and pick-up.

About Aussie Grill®
Inspired by the bold flavors of Outback Steakhouse®, Aussie Grill is redefining the possibilities of fast-casual dining with a chef-driven menu of unmatched quality steak, burgers, chicken, salads and more that are scratch-made and prepared incredibly fast. Joining Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill®, Bonefish Grill®, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar® in the Bloomin' Brands Inc. portfolio of award-winning restaurant concepts, Aussie Grill first opened internationally in January 2019 and has expanded to include U.S. locations. For more information, visit www.aussiegrill.com or follow the adventure at Instagram.com/AussieGrillByOutback.

