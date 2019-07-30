Austen Riggs Center Named a High Performing Hospital for Psychiatry by U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austen Riggs Center has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report. Unique among the top honorees for its small size and integrated approach to treatment, the Austen Riggs Center is a therapeutic community, open psychiatric hospital, and center for education and research, promoting resilience and self-direction in adults (18+) with complex psychiatric problems.

Austen Riggs Center Medical Director/CEO Eric M. Plakun, MD, remarked, "We are honored to be recognized again this year for our clinical excellence in psychiatry. For 100 years we have stood for a way of working that puts patients first, respects their voices, searches for the meaning of their struggles, and emphasizes relationships and community. This honor is a testament to our dedicated staff and unwavering mission."

For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.

"For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties."

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Austen Riggs Center

Celebrating its centennial year in 2019, the Austen Riggs Center, located in Stockbridge, MA, is a leading psychiatric hospital and residential treatment program that has been serving adults since its founding in 1919. Within an open setting, patients participate in an intensive treatment milieu that emphasizes respectful engagement. Individual psychodynamic psychotherapy is provided four times a week by doctors on staff. The Erikson Institute for Education and Research of the Austen Riggs Center studies individuals in their social contexts through research, training, education, and outreach programs in the local community and beyond. Riggs is ranked a High Performing Hospital for Psychiatry by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit www.austenriggs.org

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Austen Riggs Center

Related Links

http://www.austenriggs.org

