Austen Riggs Center Named a Top 10 "Best Hospital in Psychiatry" by U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austen Riggs Center has been recognized as a "Best Hospital" for 2018-19 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking #10 in Psychiatry nationwide. Unique among the top honorees for its small size and integrated approach to treatment, the Austen Riggs Center is a therapeutic community, open psychiatric hospital, and center for education and research, promoting resilience and self-direction in adults (18+) with complex psychiatric problems.

Austen Riggs Center Medical Director/CEO Andrew J. Gerber, MD, PhD, states, "We are honored to once again be named as a top 10 'Best Hospital in Psychiatry.' This is recognition not only of our unique approach to treatment, but also of our excellent staff and longstanding success in treating complex psychiatric patients in a fully open setting."

"For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we give patients and their physicians' information to support their search for the best care across a range of specialties."

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 29th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

About the Austen Riggs Center

Austen Riggs Center, a leading psychiatric hospital and residential treatment program, has been serving adults since 1919. Within a completely open setting, patients are provided immersion in an intensive treatment milieu that emphasizes respectful engagement. Individual psychodynamic psychotherapy is provided four times a week by doctors on staff. The Erikson Institute for Education and Research of the Austen Riggs Center studies individuals in their social contexts through research, training, education, and outreach programs in the local community and beyond.

The Austen Riggs Center is located in Stockbridge, MA. For more information about its services, please call 413.298.5511 or 800.517.4447 or visit www.austenriggs.org.

