Auster at Dome Mountain Opens Reservations for New Montana Hospitality Destination Near Yellowstone

Riverfront offering adds year-round cabins, dining, and outdoor experiences to Arthur M. Blank's Paradise Valley, Montana guest properties

PARADISE VALLEY, Mont., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations for Auster at Dome Mountain, the newest property from Arthur M. Blank's AMB West Montana portfolio, will officially open today, inviting travelers to plan their future stay along the Yellowstone River just 20 minutes from the North Gate of Yellowstone National Park.

Designed to reflect the rugged beauty and spirit of Southwest Montana, Auster at Dome Mountain will offer a modern retreat rooted in connection to the outdoors, thoughtful hospitality, and authentic western experiences.

Image Credit: Auster at Dome Mountain

The property features 20 intentionally designed cabins available for year-round stays, ranging from one- to three-bedroom layouts. Anchoring the site is the main lodge, which will serve as the central hub for connection, dining, and relaxation. Guests and locals alike will also enjoy Southwind Kitchen and Saloon, a casual restaurant and bar with a rooftop deck, a retail market, a drive-thru coffee stand, and welcoming outdoor gathering spaces designed to encourage community and conversation.

Additionally, guests will have access to tee times at Rising Sun Golf Course, an 18-hole Johnny Miller-designed championship-level course located close by at Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, one of Auster at Dome Mountain's sister properties.

"We're incredibly excited to begin welcoming guests to Auster at Dome Mountain and introduce travelers to this extraordinary part of Montana," said Kayla Russum, General Manager of Auster at Dome Mountain. "From the cabins and gathering spaces to the abundant outdoor experiences in Paradise Valley, every detail has been intentionally planned to create a place where our visitors and our community can slow down, reconnect, and experience the landscape in a meaningful way."

Auster's riverfront location sits on over 6,000 acres, offering a blend of unspoiled terrain and thoughtfully designed experiences, ensuring visitors can enjoy the outdoors while preserving its natural beauty. Guests will have access to a variety of activities across the property, including guided hiking, horseback riding, and wildlife viewing, as well as whitewater rafting and guided fishing trips through local business partnerships.

As anticipation builds toward the property's debut, Auster at Dome Mountain is positioned to become a new gateway to Paradise Valley and one of Montana's most sought-after year-round destinations.

To book fall/winter 2026 stays, visit www.auster.com and stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

About Auster at Dome Mountain

Auster at Dome Mountain is a year-round retreat in Paradise Valley, Montana, opening in 2026. As part of owner Arthur M. Blank's AMB West Montana properties, the destination features 20 cabins, dining, coffee, and community spaces along the Yellowstone River. Surrounded by Emigrant Peak and the Absaroka Mountain Range, it offers a modern yet welcoming place to stay, gather, and connect in one of Montana's most scenic landscapes. Auster at Dome Mountain serves both travelers and locals alike, while staying true to its values of stewardship, community, and authenticity.

SOURCE Auster at Dome Mountain