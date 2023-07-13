Austere and Victrola® Partner to Help Music Lovers Elevate Their Listening Experience

Victrola to Showcase Select Austere Tech Accessories on its Website and Encourage Product Bundling, Offering Consumers a Seamless Fusion of Advanced Technology, Style, and Performance

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austere, a leading manufacturer of premium home theater accessories, is delighted to announce its partnership with Victrola, the iconic leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music-related products for the home. As part of the alliance, select Austere products, including V Series RCA Audio Interconnect Cables (2.0 m, $79.99) as well as its VII Series (6-outlet, $199.99, 4-outlet, $129.99) and 4-outlet III Series ($79.99) surge protectors, will be featured in the Accessories section at Victrola.com, ensuring consumers will be able to enjoy the highest echelon of uncompromising style and ultimate audio quality. Austere products will be positioned as ideal companion pieces for two of Victrola's innovative wireless turntables, the Victrola Stream Carbon Works with Sonos and Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos, which both offer consumers a fully integrated solution for playing vinyl with their Sonos systems.

Austere Vll Series \\ Power 4-Outlet With Omniport USB, 45W USB-C PD & 20W USB-C PD Ports withe Victrola Stream Carbon Works with Sonos Turntable - a perfect pairing of performance, function and design.

Deena Ghazarian, Austere Founder and CEO noted: "Austere is thrilled to join forces with Victrola, a legendary audio brand that has been enriching homes with lifelong music memories for over a century. By combining our premium quality products with Victrola's wireless turntables, we create flawless audio solutions that surpass expectations."

Victrola CEO, Scott Hagen noted: "Victrola is excited to announce the addition of Austere products to victrola.com. This partnership represents the next step in our journey to curate the finest selection of companion products for our valued customers. Austere's high quality cables and power products are the perfect pairing for our wireless turntables."

A Perfect Pairing of Technology, Style, and Performance

Victrola and Austere share a common passion for enhancing consumer experiences, bringing together cutting-edge technologies for superior performance with stunning design. Both companies have built their brands on innovation and style, continually revolutionizing the home entertainment industry. In alignment with this shared vision, Austere's VII Series and III Series 4-outlet surge protectors provide the ideal stylistic complement to Victrola's wireless turntables. Importantly, to safeguard all audio gear, all VII Series and III Series products feature superior surge protection. Using our PureFiltration technology, Austere Power cleans noise and artifacts, that can travel through power lines and keeps them from impacting your devices. Finally, because the performance of any component is amplified or limited by the cable connecting sources to audio hardware, Austere's V Series audio interconnect cables ensure ultimate quality sound when paired with the Victrola turntables. Engineered for technical detail, power, and performance, the cables also feature visually stunning housing integrated with Austere's SoftTouch finish that's ideally suited to the aesthetic of the Victrola wireless turntables.

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessories brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other.

To learn more about Austere's complete line of products, visit Austere.com. Consumers can purchase Austere products at Austere.com, as well as select retailers including Amazon, and Crutchfield. Be sure to follow us @BeAustere on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. #BeAustere

For more information visit: www.austere.com.

About Victrola and ITE®

Victrola has been a leading manufacturer of audio products since 1906, beginning with the first in-home record player in the U.S. Since then, Victrola has grown into a global company with a mission of bringing lifelong music memories to everyone. Victrola continues to deliver innovative turntables and audio solutions designed with simplicity, beauty, and superior sound, providing an immersive experience for music lovers everywhere.

