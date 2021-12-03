Austere Brings Consumers a "Merry 8K Christmas" With Its 8K HDMI 2.1 Certified Cables, Delivering on the Promise of Next-Level Performance for Gaming and Home Entertainment

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This season Austere is bringing consumers a "Merry 8K Christmas" with its 8K Ultra-High-Speed HDMI® cable. Officially certified for HDMI 2.1 connectivity from the HDMI Forum, Austere's cables are engineered to optimize all media experiences. They meet the highest standards of 8K UHD specifications and can support resolutions and refresh rates of [email protected] and [email protected] and even up to 10K. Dynamic HDR formats are also supported, and bandwidth capability is increased up to 48Gbps. To authenticate the Ultra-High-Speed Certification, the cable comes with a label that can be scanned by the HDMI Cable Certification app.

Austere 8K Ultra-High-Speed HDMI cable certified for HDMI 2.1 by the HDMI Forum are maximize the experience of latest 8K TVs and Gaming Consoles and Software.

Maximum Entertainment Experience When Used with New 8K TVs and Games

The unparalleled bandwidth makes Austere Ultra-High-Speed HDMI cables ideal for enjoying the stunning experience of 8K video games for both console and PC gamers, such as Resident Evil Village. They also perform to the highest specifications of the new range of HDMI 2.1 TVs, AV receivers and gaming consoles. The Austere cables are backward compatible.

Austere CEO Deena Ghazarian notes: "The new generation of 8K TVs and gaming consoles have breathed life into the CE and Gaming industries, and our retailers are enthusiastically embracing the new products to offer their customers the 8K experience this season. Our certified cables, with their gorgeous packaging, are helping retailers by calling attention to the benefits of the 8K revolution and offer an added-value purchase that will ensure maximum enjoyment from the new 8K products."

State-of-the-Art Materials and Precision Engineering for "Future-Ready" Performance

Austere's 8K HDMI are "future-ready," elevating video and audio signals to a whole new level for today's—and tomorrow's—most advanced display devices. To further heighten the entertainment and gaming experience, Austere's 8K HDMI includes High-Fidelity eARC technology, which delivers the highest quality streaming audio available, while the Variable Refresh Rate provides smooth performance and virtually eliminates image lag, stutter, and frame tearing.

The Austere 8K HDMI cable features Kevlar-reinforced windings and Austere signature WovenArmor cable, which is thinner than most other 8K cable options. It combines flexibility and strength, so weaving around a corner never derails the signal. Its pure endurance gold shield contacts create a flawless connection that will last a lifetime. The cable's elegant aDesign housing is stunning, with a purposeful slim design ideal for tight installations. Finally, the LinkFit Connector ensures a perfect connection that will firmly stay in place.

Austere 8K HDMI cables are available in 1.5m ($99) and 2.5m ($149) lengths. Availability at Austere.com, Abt Electronics, BrandsMart USA, Conn's HomePlus, Crutchfield, NFM, PC Richard & Son, Visions Electronics, and Amazon.com.

Follow us @BeAustere on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine the technology accessories category.

Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers with a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other. Austere's commitment to spectacular design and technological superiority extends to everything in its product line, from high-performance power, to cables, to technology.

*The Adopted Trademarks HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

Images Here

Contact:

Sara Trujillo/917.295.5491

Trujillo Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Austere