Austere Establishes the Next Level in HDMI Design and Performance with New 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again delivering More Than Expected, Austere introduces its new 8K HDMI 2.1 cable for discerning customers. The latest addition to its portfolio of sleek home entertainment accessories, the Austere 8K HDMI cable is distinctly engineered to meet the highest standards of 8K UHD specifications, including a bandwidth of 48 Gbps and can carry resolutions up to 10K and 8K60, 4K120 frame rates. The unparalleled cable of the future delivers on Austere's relentless dedication to performance and style in all its products.

Austere's 8K HDMI 2.1 cable incorporates state-of-the-art materials and precise engineering to make the most of its customers' home entertainment investments. The future-ready technology, which is the ideal accessory upgrade to accommodate new 4K and 8K TVs as well as 8K gaming consoles, elevates video and audio signals for the most advanced display devices. And to further heighten the entertainment and gaming experience, Austere 8K HDMI also includes High-Fidelity eARC technology, which delivers the highest quality streaming audio available, while the Variable Refresh Rate provides smooth performance and virtually eliminates image lag, stutter, and frame tearing.

The Austere 8K HDMI 2.1 cable is both striking to the eye and built to perform. Its Kevlar reinforced windings and Austere signature WovenArmor cable, which are demonstrably thinner than most other 8K cable options, combine flexibility and strength, so no corner derails the signal. It's pure endurance gold shield contacts create a flawless connection that will last a lifetime. The cable's elegant aDesign housing is visually stunning, with a purposeful slim design ideal for tight installations. Finally, the LinkFit Connector ensures a perfect connection that will firmly stay in place.

Austere 8K HDMI 2.1 cable is available in 1.5m and 2.5m lengths for $99 and $149, respectively. It, as well as all Austere products, are available now at Austere.com as well as select national, regional and global retailers including BrandsMart USA, Conn's HomePlus, Crutchfield, Visions Electronics, as well as Amazon.com.

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine the technology accessories category.

Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers with a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other.

Austere's commitment to spectacular design and technological superiority extends to everything in its product line, from high-performance power, to cables, to technology.

For more information visit: www.austere.com.

