Austin Advisory Team Receives National Recognition as Team of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Financial Group recently earned recognition as MassMutual's #1 Elite Advisory Team of the Year for 2018. This national honor is the result of helping clients achieve their financial goals with a balanced, comprehensive approach to planning. With 83 MassMutual teams and over 9,000 advisors* across the country, this is truly a distinguished honor.

Founded in 1990 and with strong roots in the Austin community, Hart Financial Group (HFG) is an innovative consulting group specializing in providing integrated, high quality wealth management, risk management, and tax conscious strategies. "Our desire is to create better financial outcomes for clients by providing clarity, coordination and communication while delivering an exceptional client experience," says Corey L. Hart, MBA, founder of HFG.

The team manages over $700 million of client assets. Team members include Andrew K. Schwartz III CFP®, David Dunn, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, FLMI/M, Jimmy Barnard, CFP®, Kalli Greenlee, CFP®, Bryce Meares, Nathan Serven, ChFC®, Pam Rohloff, Jennifer Voight, Megan Skinner, Michael Mullin and Christen Hughes.

"We're honored to be recognized for the excellent work helping business owners and individuals with unique and often complex financial and estate planning needs," says Corey. "I applaud the collective commitment of our team in serving clients by sharing their talents, knowledge and experience. I'm extremely proud of our team."

Securities and investment advisory services offered through registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC. 317 Grace Lane, Ste. 250, Austin, Texas 78746. 512-346-6020. Hart Financial Group is not a subsidiary of MML Investors Services, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), or any of their affiliated companies. CRN202108-251332.

*as of 12/31/2018

www.hfgaustin.com

