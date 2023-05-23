Austin Air Publishes Toolkit on Wildfire Smoke Dangers, Remedies

News provided by

Austin Air Systems

23 May, 2023, 13:15 ET

Information intended to educate families, schools and businesses as wildfire smoke evolves into a year-round, worldwide health concern

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, North America's premier manufacturer of clinically tested HEPA air purifiers, has published a comprehensive toolkit that delivers crucial public information on wildfire smoke.

Due to the growing severity and prolonged nature of wildfires across the world, Austin Air—who's worked with the U.S. government, FEMA, and the American Red Cross in response to the country's most challenging environmental emergencies—compiled the toolkit to educate residents, school administrators and business leaders about wildfire smoke, specifically:

  • types of harmful particles often present in wildfires;
  • potential effects on human health; and
  • key actions people can take to ensure they're breathing safe indoor air.

"Wildfire smoke contains hazards that can't be seen, but are just as catastrophic, leading to long-term, life-altering health issues," said Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air. "As advocates and experts on clean air, we have a responsibility to educate people about the dangers of wildfire smoke and the remedies available."

In addition to igniting a toxic mix of organic matter and manmade materials, resulting pollutants can travel far beyond their wildfire of origin. In previous West Coast fires, air quality advisories were extended to cities along the East Coast, and smoke was traced as far away as Russia and western Europe.

This exposes a much wider global population to severe health risks, including changes in respiratory, immune, and neurological health. A recent study from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, found that smoke from wildfires can be up to 10 times more dangerous than other types of pollution, including traffic emissions.

"The good news is that we have technology to mitigate the dangers of wildfire smoke. Our toolkit tells consumers exactly what to look for in an air purifier that can effectively remove these contaminants and bring peace of mind," McMillan said.

For more information on Austin Air's toolkit, visit www.wildfiretoolkit.com.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality for consumers worldwide. Austin Air is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants. Learn more: www.austinair.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Measer
[email protected]
716-997-6576

SOURCE Austin Air Systems

Also from this source

Austin Air Systems Helping Parents and Teachers Advocate for Clean Air in Classrooms Before Federal Funds Expire

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.