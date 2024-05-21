Austin Alexander Appointed Vice President of Franchise Development as Massage Heights Continues Rapid Growth

Leading Massage, Skincare & Wellness Franchise Strengthens its Corporate Bench to Further Elevate Lives Across the Nation

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, esteemed massage and wellness brand, has appointed Austin Alexander as Vice President of Franchise Development. This announcement follows the release of the International Franchise Association (IFA) report , which forecasts personal services to remain the top industry for franchise expansion in 2024.

With health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list, the brand is primed for significant growth, with a network of over 115 Retreats across North America.

Known for exceptional massage, skincare and wellness services, adding Alexander to the team sets them up to embrace new opportunities and achieve even greater success.



Austin Alexander's Background

With an impressive background of being a franchisee as well as on the franchisor side within the development team of a fitness concept, Alexander brings a wealth of experience from the health and wellness industry to Massage Heights. Having been on both sides of a franchise model, he understands the ins and outs of brand growth and will offer a unique perspective to franchisees.

Austin's track record speaks volumes, demonstrating his adeptness in various aspects of franchising, from market analysis to territory selection. Prior to his current role, he held key positions within well-established franchises such as Self Esteem Brands and Lift Brands, refining his skills in operations, sales, and business development.

From firsthand experience, Alexander understands the challenges new franchisees face and what it takes to run a successful business. His knowledge of franchise ownership gives him unique insights into the desires of potential franchisees and the ability to truly resonate and empathize with them.

"Stepping into this role is a privilege, and I'm thrilled to continue leveraging my extensive franchising experience within this respected brand," said Alexander. "My goal is to further propel growth, forge strong partnerships, and support franchisees as we expand the Massage Heights community together. With a deep understanding of our brand's values and a commitment to excellence, I am dedicated to fostering a culture of success and empowerment within our franchise network." Top of Form

Along with the IFA, FranData posted strong projections for 2024, reporting that personal services will maintain its position as the top industry for franchise expansion this year. With that knowledge, Massage Heights has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

"An energetic and enthusiastic entrepreneur at heart, Austin is deeply committed to empowering others to realize their own entrepreneurial aspirations and contribute to community well-being through business ownership," said Shane Evans, Founder & CEO of Massage Heights. "His strong background and passion for franchising, particularly in the health and wellness sector, align perfectly with our mission to empower individuals to own their own businesses and promote well-being within communities. We are on a strong growth trajectory being in our 20th anniversary year, and I'm confident Austin will help us continue this momentum."

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

