Austin Based festivalPass Announces Millions Raised from Influential Entrepreneurs, Investors & Professional Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As live events come back, festivalPass has attracted the interest of influential investors including entrepreneurs with close to $10B in exits and is also allowing main street investors to invest alongside them.

festivalPass LLC festivalPass LLC

"What is really exciting to me about festivalPass is that it offers access to so much more than music + a subscription model that is ideally suited for emerging consumers," said Jason Dorsey, Global Millennial and Gen Z expert and an investor and advisor to festivalPass. festivalPass is an innovative concept for audiences that love live events including music, film, sports, theater, food & wine and more.

As the return of live events comes roaring back after a long pause during the pandemic, concerts, sporting events, movies, festivals, food & wine events and more are scheduling almost twice as many events leading into 2022 than pre-pandemic levels of 2019 as the consumer demand to get out and attend events has exploded.

"Accessing tickets to live events has been a transactional, nonsocial, inefficient experience for decades," says festivalPass Founder & CEO Ed Vincent, "Live events fans can discover and access live events of all types and sizes through their membership in a community driven, social, frictionless, single source platform that rewards them for their loyalty and participation in community."

Notable investors include Brian Sharples: co-founder HomeAway (sold to Expedia), Shelli Taylor: CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, Jason Dorsey: Millennial and Gen Z Expert, Jacob Trouba: NHL Hockey Player for the NY Rangers, Tom Chavez: Sold Krux to Salesforce and Rapt to Microsoft, Townsquare Media: America's 3rd largest radio network, Raj Doshi: Google Fiber, Chief Growth Officer Bluecora, Peter Gibson: Sold Knowledgent to Accenture and several more.

To find out more information on how to sign up for free, please visit https://www.festivalpass.com/ or about investing, please visit https://bit.ly/3snVr5t.

About festivalPass

festivalPass is the world's first festival and live events subscription marketplace providing access to thousands of music, film, food and wine, art, sports, lifestyle, and tech and innovation experiences around the globe for one monthly fee. It was founded on the mission to inspire people to lead active and engaging lives every day by participating in live community events locally and globally. For more information visit: https://festivalpass.com.

Media Contact:

Howard Sherman

833-276-9377

[email protected]

SOURCE festivalPass LLC

Related Links

https://festivalpass.com

