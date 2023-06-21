Austin-Based Frozen Treat Brand GoodPop Named Exclusive and Official Summer Treat and Frozen Treat of Major League Soccer Club Austin FC

GoodPop and Austin FC partner to bring cleaned-up classics – featuring new "Verde Chip" pop – to fans at Q2 Stadium, including a FREE treat giveaway before tonight's match

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based GoodPop® and Austin FC have partnered to bring GoodPop's delicious cleaned-up classic frozen treats to Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC and GoodPop are kicking-off the partnership today by giving away one of GoodPop's newest products - Mint n' Fudge Chip (dubbed "Verde Chip", a nod to Austin FC's iconic green color) - from its Lemont truck at H-E-B Plaza. Fans can pick-up a free Verde Chip pop starting at 5:30 p.m. before Austin FC takes on FC Dallas at 8:30 p.m.

"We are honored that GoodPop is now the exclusive and Official Summer Treat and Frozen Treat of Austin FC," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "This partnership goes beyond soccer and represents our deep commitment to community and shared values. Austin FC embodies the vibrant spirit of our city, and we're thrilled to support a team that brings people together and fosters a true sense of belonging. GoodPop's mission to create delicious, better-for-you treats aligns perfectly with the positive energy and inclusivity of Austin FC. We couldn't be prouder to stand side-by-side with Austin FC and its passionate fanbase as we continue to make positive impacts in our community."

GoodPop's frozen treats will soon be available for purchase at select locations inside Q2 stadium. GoodPop and Austin FC have committed to joining forces to create a community activation later this year, with more activities to be announced at a later date.

GoodPop is the leading frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, offering cleaned-up, dairy-free alternatives to classics like Orange n' Cream, Cherry Lemonade and Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches. All GoodPop products are either USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, made with dairy and gluten free ingredients and made without HFCs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in all 50 states, including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Sprouts. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpop.com/store-locator

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop products are available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Thrive Market and more in the United States. To learn more about GoodPop's cleaned up classic frozen treats visit www.goodpop.com .

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players. In 2023, the Club launched Austin FC II, a professional-level development team, competing as one of 27 clubs in MLS NEXT Pro. The team completes the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) and MLS, for players to develop, improve, and potentially move up to the Austin FC first team.

