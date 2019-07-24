Austin-based Pilot Receives Prestigious Safety Award

"We are so fortunate to have Ricardo on our team," says Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer at GrandView Aviation, "Not only is he an incredibly experienced pilot with thousands of hours in our specific aircraft, but he's a wonderful leader dedicated to the growth of his peers as well."

Gobbo has been at GrandView Aviation since 2016; he was a fighter pilot, flight instructor and flight safety officer in the Brazilian Air Force. He also flew for Embraer Executive Aircraft, the manufacturer of GrandView's fleet of aircraft, as a flight instructor and demonstration pilot in the Phenom 100 and 300 models, and for Cessna Aircraft. He has experience in over 27 aircraft types and completed training at the Brazilian Air Force University.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters in Maryland & Texas. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

