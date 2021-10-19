Austin-based Roots Volleyball joins League One Volleyball

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roots Volleyball reveals they have joined the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Austin-based Roots.

Announced today, Roots Volleyball joins the LOVB ecosystem alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Founded in 2003 Roots develops players at all skillsets, with this year's graduating class sending 6 seniors to D1 collegiate programs. In partnership with LOVB, Roots will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships and recruiting, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"Roots is honored to be a part of the LOVB community! We appreciate their focus on the whole athlete and their vision that volleyball is a lifetime sport," said Lindsay Rosenthal, Roots Director. "We look forward to more community building nationally, sharing of best practices for the club world for our admin staff, and sharing the love of volleyball between our different LOVB communities. Volleyball is an international language that brings all of our communities together and we love that LOVB focuses on how we can all get better together"

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

With the support of Roots, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

