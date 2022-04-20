Austin-Based SISU Cinema Robotics Continues to Revolutionize the Creative Process with Latest Motion Control Software Update

SISU Lab 3.0 software boasts 10 new stellar features

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SISU Cinema Robotics (SISU), an Austin-based industry leader in cinema motion control, has announced the latest version of an in-house motion control software which pairs with their suite of cinema robots. SISU Lab 3.0 offers a number of new features designed to evolve the cinema robot experience from technological integrations to new motion pathways. These upgrades showcase SISU's expertise in combining smart engineering and creative design to fuel the success of filmmakers.

SISU Lab works alongside SISU's easy-to-use robot technology which features hand-guided motion programming designed specifically for use by filmmakers and visual creators. The controls are so instinctive that users often describe the experience as similar to playing a video game.

SISU Lab 3.0's New Features Include:

Orbits and Arc Paths

Live Link Plugin for Unreal Engine

Camera, Target, and Focus - Independent Channels

Complete Unreal Engine Export - including Focus and Target Data

Live Preview Feature

Joint and Singularity Warnings in the Preview

Normalize Speed on Multiple Selected Keyframes

Preview Portion of Timeline

Set Up and Transport Position Shortcuts

Beta Features: SISU Track Control

For a full description of these features, to watch a webinar on their technical functions, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.sisucinemarobotics.com/sisulab.

Visit www.sisucinemarobotics.com to learn more about the SISU Lab 3.0 and SISU's suite of products.

About SISU Cinema Robotics

SISU Cinema Robotics is an innovator and leader in the film and photography industry. SISU debuted its first system in 2019 and through its progressive product development, advanced SISU Lab software, and engineering-driven business model its cinema robots are used around the world for everything from blockbuster films to tabletop studio shoots. Cinema robots can be complicated and intimidating, but SISU's team of 50+ employees makes robots simple and approachable with intuitive, hand-guided motion controls and programming technology not available anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.sisucinemarobotics.com.

