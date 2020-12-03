Austin-based Skincare Line Launches During Pandemic, All While Cultivating Nature's Beauty and Community Involvement

Blending a variety of plant-based ingredients to nourish almost all skin types, Robinson believes investing back to the spirit of the community and surrounding nature, which continually restores us.

"We love making things. We enjoy digging into the soil with our hands and learning the lessons that nature has to teach us to live better, healthier, more balanced lives," says Vivian and John Robinson.

The idea was formulated in 2019 with their Austin team. Everything came to a stop, however, in March 2020. Funding dried up and it didn't seem like the best time to launch a product.

After a few months of struggling to determine when "normalcy" might reappear, John and Vivian decided that this was the best time to launch. Through thick and "skin", their deepest intention is to invest in the natural spaces in and around the city that provide the community .

Their belief that nature is the best place to heal, grow, and connect was reinforced when it became clear that parks and other outdoor spaces can be the best places to connect with yourself and others, as the struggle to balance social distancing became increasingly apparent.

With a focus on the inclusion of all people and connection to nature, Blü Fern strives to provide natural products that are safe, effective and harness the beauty found in us all.

Blü Fern's current product line includes 3 handcrafted mixtures including their Nourishing Oil Cleanser, Hydrating Milk Cleanser, and Botanical Facial Oil. The new skincare brand plans to expand into areas of infant, child, and men's skin care, as well as other natural products that fit the needs of their customers.

More About Blü Fern

Blü Fern products are made in small batches in Austin, Texas. Their skincare line strives to create products that heal, calm, hydrate, protect, and balance the skin with minimal ingredients and no filler. As a business, Blü Fern partners with local businesses and helps give back to the community. To learn more about Blü Fern, visit their website or Instagram .

