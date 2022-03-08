AUSTIN-BASED SPIRITS COMPANY SETS WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST DAIQUIRI

"Breaking the record for the world's largest daiquiri was a very special moment, but my favorite part of the event was seeing our brand come to life with making every sip fiercely fun and memorable," said Tracey Lackovich, CEO and Co-Founder of ROCK SOUND Rum. "Hearing the word 'delicious' come out of John Resig's mouth, CEO of the Chive Media Group, after his first sip was the garnish on the cocktail for me!"

Over 150 people witnessed the memorable event and were able to participate by enjoying the drink in a commemorative ROCK SOUND Rum Tiki mug.

"Everyone was asking where they can get their hands on ROCK SOUND Rum, "said Joel Lackovich. "It was love at first taste and now everyone can grab a bottle of ROCK SOUND Rum at any Austin-area Spec's store!"

About ROCK SOUND Rum

ROCK SOUND Rum began with a love for adventure, phenomenal rum cocktails and the ultimate experience of Rock Sound, Bahamas – a spot where the company's founders' favorite bands would retreat to for libations and relaxation after recording music. Their thirst for iconic rum cocktails and tiki drinks, combined with eighteen months of R&D, led to the development of the most delicious rum the world had yet to taste. Today, ROCK SOUND Rum is an affordable premium rum, coconut husk-filtered and hand crafted with natural ingredients and a whole lotta yum! www.rocksoundrum.com

