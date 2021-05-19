Austin-based western brand Tecovas names former Nike executive Elliott Hill to its Board of Directors

"Over the past couple of years, I have been lucky to get to know Elliott as a friendly advisor and I'm thrilled to now have him as an official member of the Tecovas board," said Tecovas' Founder & CEO Paul Hedrick. "His Nike experience speaks for itself, and his passion for people and his leadership instincts are second to none -- all of which is invaluable for a young and growing brand like Tecovas. We are very fortunate to have him along for the ride."

Tecovas' growing board mirrors its ambitious rise since its founding in late 2015. After three years of selling its cowboy boots, apparel, and accessories exclusively online, Tecovas opened its first retail store in March 2019 - and has opened 15 since then, including 8 in 2020 and 2 more this year to date. While most Tecovas stores are in Texas, its 2020-2021 expansion included outposts in Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama.

Tecovas has also expanded its product line significantly since 2015 when it launched with 4 styles of cowboy boots. Today, the brand offers dozens of boot styles for men and women, a burgeoning apparel line, and accessories ranging from duffle bags to belts. In November, the brand had its biggest launch to date with its line of rugged outdoor-oriented boots and apparel, Tecovas Ranch Wear. Hill himself is familiar with cowboy boots, being born and raised in Tecovas' hometown of Austin, Texas.

"I've been a fan of the Tecovas brand and product since its inception and am honored to be joining the board," said Hill. "I'm passionate about helping the Tecovas team to innovate within a heritage product category, to know and serve the customer better than any other brand, and to grow a world-class company in such a great town."

Hill joins a board led by Hedrick, a former McKinsey consultant and Texan who quit his job in private equity to launch the world's first direct-to-consumer western brand after being frustrated by the lack of high-quality and affordable cowboy boot options on the market. The brand's meteoric rise has further solidified his belief that cowboy boots are a product that is marketable far beyond the Lone Star State, with customers hailing from all 50 states. The Tecovas board includes an impressive breadth of entrepreneurial and investing experience, with Hill joining Hedrick, Brian Spaly (founder of Bonobos and Trunk Club), Andy Hunt (co-founder of Warby Parker and Elephant, Tecovas' lead investor), Roy Seiders (co-founder of YETI), and Julie Effron (Partner at Elephant).

