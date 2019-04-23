Austin Becomes Fifth City in Texas to Purchase Proterra Battery-Electric Buses

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that Capital Metro in Austin, Texas will purchase four 40-foot Catalyst E2 buses and four 60 kW Proterra charging systems. Capital Metro joins a growing list of agencies implementing battery-electric bus fleets and is the fifth city in Texas to purchase Proterra electric buses including VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Citibus in Lubbock, and Port Arthur Transit.

An all-electric fleet is a primary goal of Project Connect, Capital Metro's sustainable and connected vision for regional transportation, and a crucial component of its plan for sustainable public transit. With zero tailpipe emissions, Proterra battery-electric buses can help Capital Metro meet its sustainability goals. Emissions are reduced by 230,000 pounds of CO2 annually each time a diesel vehicle is replaced by a zero-emission bus.

Capital Metro also announced that it has started the transformation of a former warehouse into a storage and smart charging facility, capable of accommodating up to 214 electric buses. Proterra plans to provide technical assistance for the initial charging infrastructure installation, as it has done in more than 45 successful infrastructure projects to date.

"Capital Metro is committed to the use of innovative technology to create a more efficient, quiet and sustainable transit system," said Capital Metro President and CEO Randy Clarke. "Today, we are taking another necessary step to maintain our high quality of life for generations to come."

Proterra was selected after three manufacturers provided electric buses to the agency in 2018 for a demonstration project. Capital Metro was able to leverage the Georgia State Contract to purchase the buses. The state of Georgia underwent a testing and review process and selected Proterra as a statewide vendor for electric buses, and allows other states to leverage the state contract to simplify the process of purchasing electric buses and partner with Proterra.

"Capital Metro is focused on the future of public transportation and we're excited to partner with them to bring the best battery-electric buses to Austin," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "Deploying electric buses is a critical component to meet sustainability goals and provide the Austin community with clean, quiet transportation."

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission, heavy-duty electric vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. The company's configurable Catalyst platform is designed to serve the daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

SOURCE Proterra

Related Links

http://www.proterra.com

