Austin Board of REALTORS® adopts Remine for its 15,000 MLS subscribers

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine today announced that the Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) will provide complete access to the Remine Agent Pro product to its 15,000 Multiple Listing Service (MLS) subscribers. This includes easy, intuitive access to Remine's best-in-class data, as well as full and unlimited use of its CRM, CMA, and Client Portal tools.

"This is a significant milestone for us and a huge benefit for Austin REALTORS®, who will now have powerful, modern software and incomparable data at their fingertips," said Leo Pareja, Remine President. "We could not be happier to have ABoR as our 50th MLS partner."

Rollout of Remine Agent Pro will begin in late October 2019.

"We needed a solution for Austin REALTORS® that was fast, flexible, and continuously enhanced so our members are equipped to succeed in a real estate industry defined by rapid change," said ABoR CEO Emily Chenevert. "Remine is the only partner that can give us that."

"All of us believe deeply in the MLS and have committed the full resources of our company to ensure its future," said Mark Schacknies, Remine CEO. "We have a singular vision of creating a better real estate experience for everyone, one that frees MLSs and their subscribers from the constraints of tired software and legacy systems. We are all inspired by and working towards a future without limits."

About Remine

Remine is a data and technology platform that enables a digital real estate experience without limits. The privately-held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Chicago, Toronto, and Irvine. Remine is live in 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

