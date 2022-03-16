Austin Company Releases Free Procurement Service for Government Agencies and Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based GovOptics announced the launch of Beacon , a free solution and service that enables agencies to more easily create, post, distribute, and share solicitations with a large potential vendor market. With Beacon, vendors will avoid daunting registration processes and additional fees and costs, along with saving time through the streamlined processes.

"This service will improve the workflows for procurement professionals so even small agencies can easily formulate and submit clear and accurate solicitations," said Tiffany Kennedy, representing GovOptics, the Austin, Texas-based company starting the new service.

Beacon's main features include:

Broadcaster: Agencies can publish and distribute their solicitations to more vendors;

Tracker: Purchasing officers can invite, update and monitor solicitation plan holders. Automatic alerts notify users of changes or modifications and facilitates other important communications to plan holders;

Beacon RFP Archive : A searchable database of previously published RFP specifications that will help users prepare accurate RFPs (Request for Proposal). In this video , see how this tool provides access to 36 million pages of bid documents, the largest and growing repository of RFP specifications in North America .

Beacon also offers automatic updates when new solicitations are released. Plan holders can simply fill out a form to receive emailed updates and a secure link to download attachments.

Beacon was created to yield more exposure to vendors for agencies and increase response rates on solicitations.

Agencies can now easily communicate with vendors and submit bids without starting from scratch, reducing time waste and submission errors.

"We have made Beacon completely free for the first 500 municipalities that use the service in the spirit of its intended design. The base, core service will be free for them, for as long as those original agencies use the service. In the future, we may add additional vendor sourcing features to our free product suite," the company stated.

Beacon's support, service and engineering units will be based at company headquarters in Austin.

You can quickly register your agency for a Free demo of Beacon's features and tools.

GovOptics supports innovation in the public sector, through their mission to increase transparency, equality and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens.

ABOUT BEACON

Beacon is an Austin-based technology company that helps municipalities overcome obstacles and challenges in the procurement process. Agencies can take advantage of Broadcaster to publish and distribute solicitations, Tracker to communicate with plan holders and RFP Archive for access to the largest searchable database of RFP specifications which makes writing RFP requirements easier and more accurate. Beacon is designed to increase plan holder participation by solving the most common frustrations among companies seeking public work.

For more on Beacon, see this overview, or contact Tiffany Kennedy, at [email protected] or call 888-402-2231.

SOURCE Beacon Bid