Austin Eastciders Expands with Tasting Room and Restaurant Experience in the Heart of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Eastciders, the cult-favorite cider brand (who now offers a delicious array of 100 calorie spiked seltzers), is leaning into their Austin roots by opening their second tasting room and first restaurant in the Austin area. The tasting room sits at the gateway to the iconic Zilker Park.

"While our goal is to introduce more and more people to the world of craft cider, we are an Austin brand to our core. Opening Austin Eastciders Barton Springs is a major milestone for our team. It's our second location in our hometown, meaning that we can show our brand of Texas hospitality to even more Austinites and visitors," says Brad McKeever, President of Austin Eastciders.

The new Austin Eastciders Barton Springs will feature the brand's easy-to-drink and meticulously crafted ciders, as well as wine, cocktails, coffees, limited-edition small-batch ciders (fermented on-site) and a full menu of snacks and meals for every occasion.

Dave Rule, Marketing VP of Austin Eastciders, notes that "We are thrilled to join the Zilker neighborhood and bring the full Austin Eastciders brand to life at an iconic location in downtown, Austin. In the spirit of collaboration, we have assembled a team that delivers a uniquely-Austin experience featuring a robust menu of craveable food and beverages with special focus on the Austin Eastciders portfolio of ciders." Austin Eastciders has signed on General Manager, Joshua Thomas formerly of Mattie's in South Austin and Executive Chef, Allie McMillan, formerly of ATX Cocina in downtown Austin. Both Josh and Allie bring strong ongoing leadership and development to the project and a track record of creating mind-blowing culinary experiences pairing great foods and great drink. Josh and Allie are taking the torch from culinary and operations consultants; Harlan Scott, Chef Page Pressley and Ben Cachila. The menu features cider brined cured meats, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, brunch fare and other shareables that deliciously pair with Austin Eastciders, guest ciders, cocktails and the full wine list.

With access to 120 parking spots behind the venue, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs is an energetic indoor/outdoor tasting and dining experience that will also host special events and live entertainment. Upon entry, a bar with in-house blended spirits used to highlight cider cocktails, food order counter, and a second AM-focused bar greet you with pop-up merchandise displays and highlights of local collaborations with the likes of Katie Kime, Lauren Dickens and local sign painters Leigh Watson Acord and Andrew Manning. Special details include custom wallpapers, murals, and exclusive Katie Kime for Austin Eastciders merchandise available for purchase on-site. Lauren Dickens designed all the wayfinding and created some custom t-shirt designs for the location. As you meander further into the space, seating areas fill the main dining room with a giant glass window into the cider-making operation on the other side. Interior surfaces include stained ash and concrete with custom wallpaper displaying key highlights from the history of Cider in America and fun milestones from the Austin Eastciders journey. The space boasts a spacious contemporary open plan. The outdoor area highlights a performance stage and a cider garden viewable from Barton Springs Road. The dog-friendly space includes a small play area for kids, and a walk-up coffee and cider window.

Austin Eastciders is also making a commitment of 10% of profits to support a rotation of local community groups – more to come as these partnerships are put into place.

NOW OPEN at 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs will be open from 7:30am Monday to Friday, 8:30 am Saturday and Sunday and closing at 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11pm Friday and Saturday. Breakfast is served until 10:30am daily and with the full menu beginning at 11am and coffee, including Cuvée, served anytime. The current Collaboratory in East Austin remains open as the brand's culture beacon on the East Side, located in the company's first cider-making facility.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, "Cider Y'all," Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 18 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, DC, the Carolinas, Tennessee, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. In addition to these locations, the brand also has two Tap Rooms in Austin, the Austin Eastciders Collaboratory and newly created Austin Eastciders Barton Springs. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com and @Eastciders_Bartonsprings for the latest on the new restaurant and second tap room.

