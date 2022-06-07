Austin Eastciders Partners with Mexico City Artist Vals to Launch Chili Lime Watermelon Cider

"Paying tribute to the tasty tradition of enjoying chili, lime and salt on freshly cut watermelon, we sought out a partnership with the amazing illustrator, Vals, hailing from Mexico City," says Dave Rule, SVP of Marketing, Austin Eastciders. "People unfamiliar with this delicious flavor combo will be delighted to make the discovery. We love that we were able to work with Vals on this project to further the great tradition of Tex-Mex fusion!"

"It is a Mexican tradition to eat fruit, especially watermelon, with chili and lime and I am so excited to be able to represent this tradition with my artwork for this new Austin Eastciders flavor," says Vals. "I chose to include a watermelon in sunglasses accompanied by chili, limes, and stars that symbolize flavor explosions to further animate the design."

Tasting notes of this innovative flavor include:

Appearance: Pink, cloudy and unfiltered, featuring fresh pieces of Pacific Northwest watermelon and Californian chilis, and Mexican lime juice

Aroma: Chili, fresh cut watermelon, notes of citrus

Taste: Sweet watermelon, a kick of chilis, undertones of lime with a tart finish

"Austin Eastciders Chili Lime Watermelon gives everyone's favorite, Tex-Mex culinary tradition a modern twist," adds Rule. "We have already had an incredible response to our Watermelon ciders and knew that adding chili and lime at a high ABV of 8.3% would be an exciting – never been done before – flavor that existing and new fans would really love."

Rule notes the new, seasonal flavor pairs well with fresh salad, such as Waldorf or watermelon mint, soft cheeses (Brie, Goat Cheese, Feta), street tacos, pork and more.

The limited-time Austin Eastciders Chili Lime Watermelon Cider (MSRP $13.99) will be available in late June in 6-packs throughout Texas, New York City and the Greater Washington DC/Baltimore area, while supplies last. Visit https://austineastciders.com/ to learn more.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, "Cider Y'all," Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.

SOURCE Austin Eastciders