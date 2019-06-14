Austin entrepreneurs create new investment bank, CapStream Group

CapStream's founders include Ben Davis (founder of 40+ ventures in telecom, energy and financial services, industrial technology, fashion tech, and agriculture), Randy Finch (co-founder of GX Technology, Beam Energy Group and OrderCorner), Brian Goldberg (C-level executive, board member or investor in many CPG growth companies, including Amplify Snack Brands, Sweet Leaf Tea, Deep Eddy Vodka, High Brew Coffee, Waterloo Sparkling Water, and Kettle + Fire), David Lee (Chairman & CEO of Allegiance Mobile Health, founder of Sentient Ventures), Jane Mooney (ex-Goldman Sachs Consumer Retail investment banker and owner of SACHEM), and Alejandro Ruelas (founder of ad agency THIRD EAR, formally known as Latin Works). CapStream Managing Directors are Sally Burns (real estate and financial services professional, and owner of a home services business), and Kay Sheils (ex-Seaport Global investment banker, and CFO for various early-state companies, including Austin-based ICON).

"CapStream Group leverages the expertise and network of experienced advisors and entrepreneurs to serve company owners who are looking for smart paths to monetization," said Randy Finch, Managing Director of CapStream. "Rare for an investment bank, all of our team members have founded, owned, operated, and sold businesses of our own, affording us the perspective of the business owners, not just investment bankers."

CapStream's unique structure is also designed for experienced bankers who want to be rewarded directly for value delivered. Mooney notes, "CapStream offers a low-overhead, low-admin model, perfect for bankers who have trained at large banks but now want a more collegial, entrepreneurial atmosphere."

Davis said CapStream will bring financing expertise and relationships across the capital spectrum. "We understand the need for aligned incentives and closing a deal efficiently for everyone. The CapStream team has operating expertise in consumer-packaged goods, retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and real estate. We have extensive experience designing and executing exit strategies."

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Members FINRA/SPIC.

For more information, contact: Randy Finch at (512) 484-4777 or rfinch@capstreamgroup.com

CapStream Group is built by business owners for business owners. Visit www.capstreamgroup.com

SOURCE CapStream Group

Related Links

http://www.capstreamgroup.com

