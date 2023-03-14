Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Named One of Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine (www.austinfertility.com) has been recognized as one of "America's Best Fertility Clinics 2023". This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and is a compilation of the top 100 fertility clinics as defined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Over 3,000 reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists, medical professionals, and fertility clinic administrators/managers were surveyed. Participants were asked to assess confidence in their assessment of the fertility clinics and data sources, including peer recommendations, accreditations and KPI, were evaluated to identify leading fertility clinics.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of 'America's Best Fertility Clinics,'" said Medical Director, Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi. "Receiving this national accolade fills me with profound gratitude, and it reflects the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our team to assist patients and couples in realizing their dreams of becoming parents. We are grateful for the trust and confidence that our patients and peers have placed in us, and we feel proud and privileged to be able to play a part in such an important journey."

About Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine

Renowned and award-winning Austin fertility experts, Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine (AFRM), is the only private fertility center in the state of Texas, and one of a select few in the United States, with in-house fellowship-trained and board-certified specialists in both female and male fertility. Because of the breadth and scope of its expertise, Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine is uniquely able to provide comprehensive care for the couple.

Since 2008, Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine's family-owned fertility practice has garnered multiple and multi-year awards for its providers, including the Patients' Choice Award, Texas Monthly Super Doctors Award, and the Compassionate Doctor Award. Our experts can be often seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, KVUE and other TV & radio media. As distinguished practice leaders in reproductive medicine and infertility, AFRM's specialists are active in academia, and clinical and basic science research to advance the field of reproductive medicine.

Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine is a reproductive health provider, treating both male and female infertility, and offering fertility treatments, IVF, IUI, vasectomy, and vasectomy reversal in their three Austin fertility clinics located in Westlake, South Austin, and Round Rock. Learn more about how Austin Fertility & Reproductive Medicine is dedicated to helping couples build their families at www.austinfertility.com or contact the clinic at (512) 444-1414.

