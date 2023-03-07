Austin Fitness Group Opens New Orangetheory Fitness Studio in KingsPointe Village - Tulsa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Fitness Group ("AFG"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee for Orangetheory® Fitness, is excited to announce the opening of a new studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The state-of-the-art fitness studio, which is located at 6024 South Yale Avenue in KingsPointe Village, will open on March 9, 2023. This will be the Company's largest studio in Oklahoma and its sixth studio in the Sooner State.

The new studio has 3,200 square feet of space for members and guests, including a welcoming lobby space, a retail area, bathrooms, and showers. The 1,880-square-foot workout area is equipped with all-new, state-of-the-art equipment, and provides ample space for certified coaches to lead members and guests through unique classes daily while ensuring they don't overtrain or undertrain.

The studio offers a full schedule of 45-, 60- and 90-minute full-body workouts with options in-studio and out of the studio, combining cardiovascular and strength training exercises in a supportive and energizing group environment. The group workouts, which are designed for all fitness levels, incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the "Afterburn Effect," which is a key component of Orangetheory's workout design. During an Orangetheory workout, members aim to spend a certain amount of time in the "Orange Zone," which corresponds to a heart rate of 84-91% of their maximum heart rate. This intense effort can cause the body to continue burning calories at an elevated rate for up to 36 hours after the workout, helping members to continue burning calories long after the workout is over. Twelve minutes in the Orange zone, two-to-three times a week, is all you need to create vast benefits and more life for you.

"We are excited to bring Orangetheory's science-backed, technology-tracked coach-led instruction to KingsPointe Village and help our members reach their fitness goals," said Austin Fitness Group CEO, Terry Blachek. "This is the perfect studio location for local members to experience the energizing and supportive environment that Orangetheory is known for."

Orangetheory's KingsPointe Village Studio will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 9, with festivities for the community taking place from 4 pm – 8 pm that day, including studio tours, meet-and-greets with the coaches, swag giveaways and prizes, on-site entertainment, food and drink from local vendors, and more.

The studio is currently offering discounted Founding Member rates for a limited time. We know you'll love your Orangetheory experience - so we always offer your first class free, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don't feel like you're living a more vibrant, happier, healthier life, after completing at least twelve sessions, take back all your money and walk away. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Call the studio directly at (918) 981-2204 or visit Orangetheory.com for more information. You can also follow Orangetheory Fitness KingsPointe Village on Facebook and Instagram for live updates.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Austin Fitness Group

Austin Fitness Group, LLC. (AFG) is one of the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchises in the country. With 134 studios (62 owned) across Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, AFG has plans for even more expansion in high-growth areas. AFG is owned by CEO Terry Blachek, one of the original founders of Orangetheory Fitness corporate (upon sale by the concept creators.) Blachek led the creation of Orangetheory's unparalleled and critical pre-sales process best practices and has over 30 years of experience in management, operations, sales, marketing and development of health and fitness club companies.

