Austin Habitat for Humanity to host the 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Habitat for Humanity will host the 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Habitat for Humanity International announced today. The news was shared with a ceremonial passing of the hammer between Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and Austin Habitat during the closing ceremony of this year's weeklong blitz build in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 4.

"It's an honor to be the host city in 2025 and bring attention to the affordable housing challenges faced by many hard-working Central Texans," said Michele Anderson, CEO at Austin Habitat for Humanity. "This historic, week-long event will also occur during Austin Habitat's 40th anniversary of providing multi-generational stability through homeownership to thousands of families."





Earlier this month, more than 2,000 volunteers from around the world participated in the project and helped build 30 homes at The Heights, a redevelopment of a 112-acre former Hillcrest Golf Course in St. Paul's East Side that will prioritize community connectivity, affordable housing, and outdoor amenities to residents who live, work, and visit the area.

"The week was truly inspiring as people from all walks of life came together to build homes and honor the Carters' legacy," said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support in Twin Cities and look forward to building more affordable homes in Austin next year."

Since 1984, the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project has engaged more than 108,000 volunteers in 14 countries to help build or improve 4,447 homes.

Historic footage and images from prior Carter Work Projects are available at habitat.ngo/CWPphotos.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International