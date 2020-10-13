Austin Hardware Startup Reaches Over $2M in Sales in First Five Months Following Launch

The company quickly outpaced initial annual sales projections by 330 percent, developed with the support of some of Texas' top startup advisors, and as a member of the Capital Factory Startup Accelerator Program.

"We launched Xebec to enable the modern professional to be productive in the mobile workplace. From consultants to creators, accountants to writers, and engineers to designers, everyone can benefit from a more flexible work environment no matter the industry or lifestyle," said Alex Levine, CEO and founder, Xebec. "This year served everyone with unique challenges in all areas, with many having to create a new workspace outside of their typical office. We're thrilled to see so many free themselves from the traditional desk setup, embracing the flexible lifestyle enabled by the Xebec Tri-Screen."

Xebec expects demand to continue growing exponentially, particularly as leading market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC) now predicts that remote workers will make up 60 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2024. The company has additional inventory en route to meet demand, available to purchase now for a special rate of $399.99.

The Tri-Screen setup enables a 44 percent increase in productivity levels experienced when using multiple monitors while giving users the flexibility to be equally productive when working at a kitchen table or desk as they are from a coffee shop while on-the-go.

About Xebec

Xebec was founded in 2018 with the mission to equip today's professional to be successful in the modern mobile workplace. Their flagship product, the Xebec Tri-Screen, is a laptop attachment that adds two additional screens to any laptop to create an instant office set up anywhere.

