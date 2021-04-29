Austin Hospitality Worker Vaccine Drive Offered by Austin Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) and other groups have teamed up for a multi-city initiative to vaccinate tens of thousands of hospitality workers across the state.

The Austin vaccine drive will take place on May 1 and 2 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Drive. The vaccine administrator is the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative, which will be providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine drive kicked off in Houston earlier this month and continued with events in San Antonio and Dallas this week.

"There is an urgency to vaccinate our restaurant workers who are serving guests every day in the dining rooms of Texas," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of TRA. "In addition to the resolute precautions taken by restaurants, a vaccine against COVID-19 will provide one more level of protection for our employees. We are thankful for the tremendous support shown by like-minded organizations, sports teams, hospitals, and other partners who are committed to helping our industry's best asset - its people."

Many groups are lending their support to spread the word of the vaccine drive for hospitality workers, including the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, Good Work Austin, and the Southern Smoke Foundation.

"We're so grateful for the incredible support we all receive from our statewide hospitality community and are thrilled to partner with TRA and Good Work Austin to ensure our hospitality workers in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have this opportunity to receive vaccinations as soon as possible," said Mariam Parker, Executive Director of the Texas Food and Wine Alliance.

"After the worst year in the history of the restaurant community, it's incredibly exciting to see workers finally getting the resources we need to protect ourselves," said Chef Michael Fojtasek, Chef Owner of Olamaie and member of Good Work Austin. "I am grateful to all of the people who have stepped up to organize and support this effort to help a highly vulnerable population."

Additional details, vaccine information, and links to sign up can be found at TXHospitalityVaccines.com. Follow-up vaccine clinics will happen in May for hospitality workers to receive their second shot.

About the Texas Restaurant Association

The Texas Restaurant Association was formed in 1937 to serve as the advocate in Texas and the indispensable resource for the foodservice industry. Today, as a leading business association, TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the Association protects, advances, and educates the growing industry.

About the Texas Food & Wine Alliance

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is a 501(c)3nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Texas culinary community through grants, educational programming, and events. Guided by an all-volunteer board of directors and committees made up of culinary-and-community-minded professionals, the Alliance's commitment is to promote Texas food, wine, spirits, and craft brews and to increase appreciation of Texas' culinary impact. The Texas Food & Wine Alliance serves as the umbrella organization overseeing the Austin Food & Wine Alliance, the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance, the Dallas Food & Wine Alliance, and the Houston Food & Wine Alliance.

