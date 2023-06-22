Austin J. Franklin Named Keynote Speaker for 2023 Billion Dollar Roundtable Summit

News provided by

Austin J. Franklin

22 Jun, 2023, 11:38 ET

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) has named leadership expert and author, Austin J. Franklin, as a Keynote Speaker for its 2023 Summit in Chicago, Illinois. The Billion Dollar Roundtable was created in 2001 to recognize and celebrate corporations that achieved spending of at least $1 billion with minority and woman-owned suppliers. The BDR promotes and shares best practices in supply chain diversity excellence through various means such as the production of policy papers, webinars and summits. BDR members include some of the world's biggest companies like Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, CVS Health, AT&T, Toyota, Walmart, CDW, and more.

Continue Reading
Austin J. Franklin
Austin J. Franklin

Austin J. Franklin will be the keynote speaker during the Billion Dollar Roundtable Induction Ceremony. This ceremony will recognize and celebrate companies that are new BDR members. The BDR summit typically attracts a variety of participants – corporate executives, policymakers, procurement experts, supplier diversity managers, and a diverse set of leaders from BDR member companies.

In his inspirational keynote, Austin J. Franklin will lead a discussion that celebrates the achievements of BDR companies, but also invites attendees to explore research-based ideas that will position their organizations for a future-ready and thriving workplace.

Austin J. Franklin is a nationally acclaimed keynote speaker, author, and leadership expert. He is also the CEO and Co-founder of Good-Natured Life. The company was established in 2015 when he was 20 years old and a junior at Hampden-Sydney College. The mission of this educational company is to spread kindness, friendliness, and patience (KFP) and to uplift minds across the world. Additionally, Franklin has been invited to conduct leadership trainings for numerous executives and leadership teams including those in healthcare, education, transportation, hospitality, law, construction, and government. Furthermore, Franklin serves as a board member for the Johnson Family YMCA and AMIKids-Clay County. He is also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

Franklin says, "BDR's work is instrumental to our society and I look forward to working with its forward-thinking attendees."

The 2023 BDR Summit is scheduled from August 10-August 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more about Austin J. Franklin, visit www.austinjordanfranklin.com and to learn more about his company, visit www.goodnaturedlife.com.

Media Contact:
Good-Natured Life
904-521-1091
[email protected]com

SOURCE Austin J. Franklin

Also from this source

Austin J. Franklin Named Keynote Speaker for 2023 IACAA Annual Conference in Springfield, Illinois

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.