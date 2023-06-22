Austin J. Franklin Named Keynote Speaker for 2023 Billion Dollar Roundtable Summit

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) has named leadership expert and author, Austin J. Franklin, as a Keynote Speaker for its 2023 Summit in Chicago, Illinois. The Billion Dollar Roundtable was created in 2001 to recognize and celebrate corporations that achieved spending of at least $1 billion with minority and woman-owned suppliers. The BDR promotes and shares best practices in supply chain diversity excellence through various means such as the production of policy papers, webinars and summits. BDR members include some of the world's biggest companies like Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, CVS Health, AT&T, Toyota, Walmart, CDW, and more.

Austin J. Franklin will be the keynote speaker during the Billion Dollar Roundtable Induction Ceremony. This ceremony will recognize and celebrate companies that are new BDR members. The BDR summit typically attracts a variety of participants – corporate executives, policymakers, procurement experts, supplier diversity managers, and a diverse set of leaders from BDR member companies.

In his inspirational keynote, Austin J. Franklin will lead a discussion that celebrates the achievements of BDR companies, but also invites attendees to explore research-based ideas that will position their organizations for a future-ready and thriving workplace.

Austin J. Franklin is a nationally acclaimed keynote speaker, author, and leadership expert. He is also the CEO and Co-founder of Good-Natured Life. The company was established in 2015 when he was 20 years old and a junior at Hampden-Sydney College. The mission of this educational company is to spread kindness, friendliness, and patience (KFP) and to uplift minds across the world. Additionally, Franklin has been invited to conduct leadership trainings for numerous executives and leadership teams including those in healthcare, education, transportation, hospitality, law, construction, and government. Furthermore, Franklin serves as a board member for the Johnson Family YMCA and AMIKids-Clay County. He is also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

Franklin says, "BDR's work is instrumental to our society and I look forward to working with its forward-thinking attendees."

The 2023 BDR Summit is scheduled from August 10-August 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more about Austin J. Franklin, visit www.austinjordanfranklin.com and to learn more about his company, visit www.goodnaturedlife.com.

