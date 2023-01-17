Austin J. Franklin Named Keynote Speaker for 2023 IACAA Annual Conference in Springfield, Illinois

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies (IACAA) has named leadership expert and author, Austin J. Franklin, as the Keynote Speaker for its 2023 Conference. IACAA elevates the health, education, and economic standards of low-income residents in Illinois; it is the membership organization that provides a unified voice and support to the poverty fighting network of Community Action Agencies.

Austin J. Franklin

The 2023 conference theme - "Building Community DifferenceMakers," is based on Franklin's keynote, "Think Like A DifferenceMaker Leader," Franklin says, "We each have the ability to make a meaningful difference as leaders; however, many fail to execute the fundamental underpinnings to do so. When we make a meaningful difference, lives become inspired, situations positively shift, and desired results are often achieved."

In his keynote, Austin will lead a discussion that invites attendees to explore research-based ideas that will position their organizations for a future-ready and thriving workplace.

Austin has had the opportunity to bring the 'information and inspiration' to thousands of people throughout the U.S.A. and beyond. Also, he has been invited to conduct leadership trainings for numerous executives and leadership teams including those in healthcare, education, transportation, hospitality, law, construction, and government. Furthermore, Franklin serves as a board member for the Johnson Family YMCA and AMIKids-Clay County. He is also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

Franklin joins a list of prominent speakers for this conference. In 2022, one of IACAA's listed speakers was New York Times Best Selling Author, Heather McGhee. Franklin says, "IACAA's work is instrumental to our society and I look forward to working with its high performing attendees."

The 2023 IACAA Conference is scheduled from April 30-May 2, 2023 in Springfield, Illinois. To learn more about Austin J. Franklin, visit www.austinjordanfranklin.com and to learn more about his company, visit www.goodnaturedlife.com.

