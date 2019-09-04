Austin Marathon Announces Under Armour's Return as Presenting Sponsor

"Under Armour is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of the Austin Marathon and support the local running community here," said Josh Rattet, General Manager of Under Armour Run. "This race offers runners a chance to run through one of the top running cities in the country and brings the community together for an amazing race."

New for 2020, all finishers of the Austin Marathon (26.2 miles) will earn a commemorative, long-sleeve Under Armour finisher shirt. They will also receive a pair of newly-designed Under Armour Austin Marathon socks like the ones that were so popular during the 2019 Austin Marathon. They'll also outfit 18,000 participants and 2,500 race volunteers with their HeatGear® running shirts. Additionally, Under Armour will provide the 30-member Austin Marathon pace team with the newly-designed UA HOVR high-performance running footwear and race kits. Under Armour's community involvement will deepen as Austin Marathon-related events are confirmed in the months leading up to race day.

"Our positive impact on the running community has grown significantly throughout the last two years and we expect that trend to continue for a third year," said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. "We constantly see Under Armour Austin Marathon shirts and can't wait to reveal Under Armour's long-sleeve Austin Marathon finisher shirt!"

2020 will mark the Austin Marathon's 29th year running in the capital of Texas. Austin's flagship running event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world. Having start and finish locations just a few blocks apart, being within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants, and finishing in front of the picturesque Texas State Capitol makes the Austin Marathon the perfect running weekend destination. Participants can register for the Austin Marathon here.

About High Five Events: Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. In addition to the events it owns and produces, the Austin, Texas-based company offers consulting and event production services to dozens of additional events each year. High Five Events is community-centric and has more than 100 years combined experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations.

