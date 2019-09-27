Austin Marriott Downtown Celebrates Construction Milestone With "Topping Off" Celebration

In place of raising the "final beam," the Austin Marriott Downtown will raise three Garrison Brothers bourbon barrels via crane on the hotel's rooftop to commemorate structural completion. Just like bourbon takes on the characteristics of the barrel and its environment, the Austin Marriott Downtown is taking on the spirit of Austin and the surrounding neighborhood in its final construction stages. The barrels will remain on the roof throughout the duration of the construction period until opening in mid-2020, at which time the hotel's first guests will be treated to an exclusive Austin Marriott-inspired whiskey tasting.

"In less than a year, Austin will be home to the first Marriott Hotels-branded convention property to open since 2005, with a 31-story modern, locally-inspired design fit for the Texas capital's skyline," said David Meisner, general manager of Austin Marriott Downtown. "The hotel, along with White Lodging's other major convention hotels in the city, reinforce and support the city's attractiveness and growing demand for large meetings and conventions, as well as a strong tourism and business travel demand."

"When we were first approached by the Austin Marriott Downtown team, we were inspired by the hotel's idea of breaking boundaries of a typical convention center hotel," said Donnis Todd, master distiller at Garrison Brothers. "It felt very similar to what we had done when we became the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas and the first bourbon distillery outside of Kentucky – and we're excited to be a part of this monumental day."

Austin Marriott Downtown will feature 613 guest rooms, including 25 stunning suites, a rooftop pool and rooftop bar concept with breathtaking views, three bars and two locally inspired restaurant concepts on the ground level. The hotel will also offer more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space featuring an exhibit hall with floor-to-ceiling windows along a 170-foot glass wall. The hotel interior draws inspiration from Austin's surrounding environment, combining natural finishes with inspiring modern décor. A marquee design element of the hotel will be an exterior copper-colored elevator, allowing street access directly to the rooftop pool and bar concept. Additionally, the two-story lobby lounge will be a stylish and premium hot spot for locals and visitors alike.

Located across the street from the Austin Convention Center and in walking distance from famed 6th Street, the hotel is the ideal location for new meeting and stay experiences in one of America's top-rated cities. Parking with 257-spaces is available underground for easy commuter access.

White Lodging Loves Austin

White Lodging currently owns and/or operates 12 other hotels and eight restaurants or bars in the Austin market. The company is also developing three other Marriott brand hotels in Austin's campus district: The Otis Hotel, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, the AC Hotel, and the Austin Moxy. The Otis and AC Hotel are scheduled to open in February 2020, and the Austin Moxy is scheduled to open late 2020.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 20 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Martz

Caitlin.Martz@turnerpr.com

303-333-1402

SOURCE White Lodging

Related Links

http://www.whitelodging.com

