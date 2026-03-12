Austin Mom Launches Platform Helping Women Earn $1,000+ a Month by Shopping

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 million women in the United States participate in the gig economy, many working long hours driving, delivering food, or cleaning homes to support their families. But a new startup in Austin is offering an unexpected alternative: earning income by shopping.

ShopWithMe, a live social shopping platform launched by a mother of three, allows women to discover products in stores, share their finds online, and earn money while doing something they already love.

Through the platform, personal shoppers can post their shopping finds in real time, allowing followers to shop alongside them virtually. Shoppers manage listings, orders, payments, and shipping all in one place using the ShopWithMe App.

For many women, even a few hours of shopping per week can translate into $1,000 or more in additional monthly income.

A Personal Journey That Sparked the Idea

The idea behind ShopWithMe was born in Silicon Valley.

Its founder, Nara, spent more than a decade working in multinational corporations. Like many immigrant women, she came to the United States determined to build a better future for her family.

Then a tragic family loss changed everything.

She left the United States temporarily with her newborn baby to be with family abroad, while her husband and two children remained back home. During those difficult months away, she began reflecting on life, purpose, and what truly mattered.

She realized she wanted to pursue something she genuinely loved: fashion, shopping, and helping other women feel confident.

After returning to California, she began working as a personal shopper and stylist. Her client base grew quickly. But scaling the business proved difficult.

"I could only help so many people at once," Nara says.

To stay connected with clients, she created a WhatsApp group where she shared new discoveries from stores.

That small experiment revealed something powerful - women loved shopping together through someone they trusted.

Turning a Passion Into a Platform

Her husband, a technology entrepreneur with experience building scalable platforms, saw the opportunity to turn the idea into something much bigger.

Together, the couple decided to transform the experience into a digital platform that could bring personal shopping to thousands of women.

That platform became ShopWithMe.

A Mission to Empower Women

For the founders, ShopWithMe is more than a technology platform. It is a mission.

"Millions of women already discover amazing products every day while shopping," Nara says. "We built ShopWithMe with a mission to empower women by creating economic opportunities for them to earn income doing what they love"

Looking Ahead

As the platform continues to grow, the founders have begun opening conversations with investors who share their belief in expanding economic opportunities for women.

The founders are particularly passionate about connecting with investors who support their mission and share their belief in empowering women.

Those interested in learning more about ShopWithMe or exploring ways to support its growth are welcome to email the team at [email protected] or visit ShopWithMe at www.shopwithme.me.

