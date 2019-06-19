Austin Niemiec Named New Executive Vice President of Quicken Loans Mortgage Services, the Fastest Growing Lender Serving the Needs of Mortgage Brokers

DETROIT, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS), the second largest mortgage lender serving the needs of brokers, regional banks and credit unions, today announced that Austin Niemiec has been named Executive Vice President.

Niemiec began his career with the company 10 years ago as a mortgage banker and he embodies a "street" focus that came from working with thousands of clients over the years. He deeply understands the needs of loan officers and homeowners, bringing that viewpoint to his new role. Niemiec has spent the last two years leading the Account Executives at QLMS through a period of rampant growth, which has prepared him to help the company continue that expansion.

"QLMS couldn't be in better hands as it writes the next chapter in its story of innovation, client service and success," said Bob Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Quicken Loans. "Austin lives by the motto 'Always grateful, never satisfied.' That combination of gratitude for past successes, along with a searing desire to consistently innovate and improve, is powerful and will serve QLMS well."

Niemiec replaces David Schroeder, who led QLMS the previous four years. Schroeder leaves behind a legacy guiding the company through exponential growth, and fostering a culture of unparalleled service to QLMS' partners and their clients.

"I'd like to thank Dave for his passionate and thoughtful leadership of QLMS," said Walters. "Dave is one of the most dedicated people I know. He truly lived and breathed QLMS and poured a tremendous amount of effort, passion and intellect into making it the industry leader it has become."

QLMS is the fastest-growing mortgage lender serving the needs of brokers, regional banks and credit unions. The company has seen a 180% year-over-year increase in its volume from Q1 2018 to the first quarter of 2019. At this pace, QLMS is on target to end the year with four times the volume it closed in 2018. Currently, QLMS has 5,000+ partners, doubling the number of lender institutions it works with from the same point one year ago. The lender's offices in Charlotte and Detroit are also growing substantially. QLMS' Charlotte office has more than doubled in just the last five months and it has been named one of the city's best places to work by the Charlotte Business Journal for six straight years, 2013 through 2018.

Click here for a high resolution photo of Austin Niemiec.

About Quicken Loans Mortgage Services

Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS), is a division of Quicken Loans that works exclusively with mortgage brokers community banks and credit unions. QLMS' partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the expertise, technology and award-winning process from Quicken Loans. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Quicken Loans approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name. The lender's offices in Charlotte and Detroit are growing substantially, and QLMS' Charlotte office has been named one of the city's best places to work by the Charlotte Business Journal for six straight years, 2013 through 2018.

